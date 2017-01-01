Happy New Year 2017, dear readers!
One advantage of 2017 is that it is easy to remember its factorization into primes. Like 2003 and 2011 – and no other year in this century so far – 2017 is a prime. Note that the probability that a number of this approximate magnitude is a prime is around \(1/\ln(2017)\) i.e. about 13%. Let's hope that it won't be the only sense in which 2017 will be a prime year. In three weeks, many things in the world should start to improve from the viewpoint of most of us. Among other things, a well-known German economic institute, ZEW, has praised Trump's plan to reduce the U.S. corporate taxes – at 36.5%, those were just way too high.
Some people will keep on promoting the old world, the world of high taxes, intrusive governments, politically correct bullies, and mindless and primitive anti-Russian racism, among other annoying things. Sadly, two days ago, the New York Times "pleased" us with a propaganda piece titled
How Russians Pay to Play in Other CountriesThis kind of rants is basically isomorphic to the Nazi propaganda against the Jews. Like the Jews, the Russians are painted as some evil forces behind the scenes that are the puppet masters of all other evil people and who cause all evil in the world.
This primitive anti-Russian racism is the overt side of disgusting pieces like Neil MacFarquhar's hit piece above. In reality, if you look closely, Russia isn't the only target. Texts like that are mainly hit pieces against those who are – usually nonsensically – painted as the Russian puppets, like all politically decent and conservative people in the West (and in this case, Czech politicians who refuse to become puppets of George Soros). What is the actual story?