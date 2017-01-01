Now, at 10:36 am, I learned that the attacker was finally shot dead at 3 am in Sesto San Giovanni in Greater Milan, Italy (840 km away from Berlin), after a shootout and an obligatory "Allah Akbar". After he was asked to show his documents, he replied with the Islamic expletive, so the Italian cops reasonably concluded that it was a wrong answer and shot him dead before he seriously injured one cop (shoulder). A photo, a slide show, Street View (all such things are from my research).



Anis Amri who was born in Tataouine (now a Daesh stronghold in the desert), Tunisia, on December 22nd, 1992, has been proven to be the perpetrator of the attacks (by fingerprints and other methods). It really seems that Angela Merkel and her folks sent a birthday pie to him yesterday, on behalf of all the grateful German people.







Naďa Čižmár [Nadya Chizhmahr], the Czech victim, was using the nickname Sedmikráska (Daisy, literally "Seven-beauty"), on Pinterest



The 2016 Berlin attack wasn't the bloodiest one among the recent Islamist terrorist attacks in Europe. But I think it's fair to say that it has been the closest one to the post-socialist Europe. Among the 12 victims, we find 7 Germans, one Polish driver, one Israeli, one Italian, one Ukrainian, and yes, a Czech woman, Naďa Čižmár who has worked for supply chain logistical "4flow Management GmbH" company in Germany for 2 years. Well, she's the third Czech victim of Islamic terror – tourist Mr Petr Kořán was killed in Egypt in 2005 and Mr Ivo Žďárek, the Czech ambassador to Pakistan, died in 2008. She's the first Czech victim killed on the European territory.



She's been missing since the attack and her husband (and their 5-year-old son) had to wait for 3 days to get the devastating news.



Čižmár is a Czech transliteration of a Hungarian surname (Csizmár or Csizsmár) – but that may mean as little as that 1/32 of her husband Petr Čižmár's DNA is Hungarian from a patrilineal ancestor a century ago – and she may have used the original, masculine form of the surname. But because the tally is Čižmár 106 – 100 Čižmárová, most Czech women with this name bend it just like any other Czech name. The first name Naďa is a widespread Czech – and more generally Slavic – first name.



My condolences to her relatives. By the way, they wanted her identity to be released which I find sensible.



But let's return to the Tunisian man.