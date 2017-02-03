Backreaction has basically praised an October 2016 paper by Weinberg, Lindblad Decoherence in Atomic Clocks, as an example of research that makes the American research of quantum mechanics great again because it brings "a little less talk, a little more action".
Last March, I already discussed Weinberg's efforts to incorporate the Lindblad equation into the discussions about foundations of quantum mechanics. When it comes to the technical content, Weinberg shows how a particular modification of the equations of quantum mechanics, the Lindblad equation (whose extra terms cause some decoherence even in the absence of any "environment"), could be tested by the experimenters' precise gadget that nicely maintains the coherence, the atomic clocks.
Great, it wouldn't be shocking if the most precise "coherent" (i.e. accurately remembering the relative phase between two parts of a wave etc.) apparatuses we have, atomic clocks, could be used to test some hypothesis about new sources of "decoherence" (i.e. a process that makes Nature forget about the relative phase). Weinberg's paper doesn't really end with any constraints for the coefficients of the new terms or inequalities and I would be willing to be 100-to-1 that no such unitarity-violating terms will be found by 2025. But one may discuss the detection techniques for newly proposed modifications of established equations.
Lindblad equation can't solve any "problems" of quantum mechanics
Precautionary approach vs fat tails: flawed politics vs solid facts
We had an exchange with AngularMan in the Greene vs Taleb thread. He basically said that it's risky to talk about the fat tails because this discussion encourages the precautionary principle and the ban of nuclear energy and fossil fuels.
Well, the "fat tails" and "precautionary principle" are sometimes conflated. The most sophisticated part of the defenders of the "precautionary principle" knows something about "fat tails" which is why they may use fat tails as an argument in favor of the precautionary principle. And this justification may sometimes be legitimate.
But in the full generality, these two phrases, "fat tails" and "precautionary principle", are completely different and independent things. The differences depend on the definitions of these two concepts – and various people may use different definitions. But with the most widespread definitions, one qualitative difference is self-evident: "fat tails" are a property that may exist or be absent and whose existence may be justified by legitimate rational arguments as a "positive statement" (what is true) while the "precautionary principle" is a legal or political principle i.e. basically a "normative statement" (how people should behave).
A straight proof of a curious cubic identity
Steve McIntyre retweeted a fun tweet by a statistics professor with three surprising identities:\[
\begin{align}
1^3 + 5^3 + 3^3 &= 153\\
16^3 + 50^3 + 33^3 &= 16\,50\,33\\
166^3 + 500^3 + 333^3 &= 166,500,333\\
\end{align}
\] Yes, you may verify them and check that they work. If you add an arbitrary number of the digits \(6,0,3\) to the appropriate places, the identities will keep on working. Why is it so? If you Google search for \(166,500,333\) and "identity", you will quickly find out that the identity was discussed in a 2007 paper "A curious cubic identity and self-similar sum of squares" whose PDF file could have been found via Google Scholar.
On the top of page 2/6 (named 70), you may find a one-line proof. It looks like the author of the proof has been playing with various curious identities for a century – and the fact that the paper starts with a related quote by Hardy only strengthens your opinion. The proof is so fast or uses some impossibly esoteric knowledge that it's basically unverifiable unless you do much more work yourself.
But the infinite sequence of identities actually has a conceptual reason that you may find without knowing anything. Here is the proof.
Leonard Susskind's dumb attack on Steve Bannon
Half a year ago, Leonard Susskind wrote a childish letter attacking Donald Trump. It was a part of the political confrontation that Trump later won while the likes of Susskind have lost it. Now, when Trump is already the president, Leonard Susskind continues in his weird war against the new administration.
As recently as three days ago, the YouTube channel Susskind Lectures contained ten lectures about supersymmetry and grand unification. Ten is the spacetime dimension in superstring theory. What will you learn about in the 11th video? M-theory whose dimension is eleven? No, instead, what we got was
What Worries Me Most: Susskind's diatribe about BannonWe learn that Susskind wasn't happy to transform his physics channel to a forum for cheap personal attacks but he has a shrew at home who ordered him to do so. She demanded that a political video had to be posted there and she must be referred to as a "brave woman" instead. To avoid the spanking, he did everything she asked for. (Susskind started to teach in order to impress his wife, too.)
Susskind was also ordered to mention the new U.S. president under the flattering name "Orange Godzilla". He got the task to explain the shortened name for "national socialists" because the people in this environment apparently don't know the relationship. (Needless to say, it's an oversimplification to say that "the Nazi Party" and "the National Socialist Party" are synonymous. Dozens of non-Nazi and sometimes anti-Nazi parties with this name exist or have existed in many countries. Ms/Dr Milada Horáková, the hero executed by the communists, was a member of the most famous Czechoslovak party of that name.)
Most importantly, Susskind's vlog had to say that all the stories about crowds are just a coverup for something more sinister: the melodramatic rise of the new Nazism in which Trump and Bannon play the role of Hitler and Himmler. The leftist protest movement should focus on Steve Bannon personally, Susskind suggests.
Greene vs Taleb on risk and immigration
A few days ago, two men didn't quite agree with one another on Twitter. That's probably not so exceptional. But I found the disagreement a bit more interesting than most others. One of those men was Brian Greene (Wikipedia) whom I know rather well, met a few times, and I have also translated two of his books to Czech etc. He's a brilliant and nice guy. And a leftist, too.
The other man was Nassim Nicholas Taleb (Wikipedia), a former trader and a risk analyst. His 2007 book "The Black Swan" became quite famous, has some 6,000 citations, and was praised as the most important post-war book by an influential daily. We might say that Google Scholar and INSPIRE indicate that their research credentials are comparable. Taleb may be a bit ahead but you could dismiss his field as a softer one etc. They also have a comparable number of Twitter followers.
OK, Brian began with this criticism of restrictions on immigration:
Odds of being killed in U.S. by a refugee: 1 in 3,000,000,000. Odds of being struck by lightning: 1 in 100,000. (https://t.co/SjirluAPee) pic.twitter.com/HFMIi5oFHv— Brian Greene (@bgreene) January 30, 2017
He linked to a CATO institute essay that has pointed out the relatively tiny number of Americans killed by foreigners, especially by "refugees".
Anomaly! by Tommaso Dorigo, a review
A guest blog: a review by Tristan du Pree of CMS at CERN
Anomaly! Collider Physics and the Quest for New Phenomena at Fermilab
World Scientific Publishing
Book by Tommaso Dorigo, 2016
To the outside world, Italian particle physicist Tommaso Dorigo is best known for his blogs, not afraid to express his personal thoughts about particle physics research. His new book, ‘Anomaly!’, describes this research from the inside – it covers the parts of the field that one normally does not hear about: the history, the sociology, and everything usually happening behind the screens.
Dorigo
In the world of Big Science, nowadays performed at CERN in collaborations of thousands of particle physicists, press releases have become as common as reconstruction algorithms. Of course, any personal opinion will be carefully hidden and controversial statements should be avoided at all costs. Dorigo’s new book, about the research at the American Tevatron collider at the end of the 20th century, is his latest piece that goes against this trend.
Two Harvard men claim to have produced metallic hydrogen
My former colleague (and the superhero who believes that love has no borders, nationality, or gender: don't worry, at the end of the film, your humble correspondent punishes the nasty illegal immigrant dragon for its murder of Ike and others) Isaac Silvera and his younger collaborator Ranga Dias claim to have achieved the holy grail of high-pressure physics: to turn hydrogen into a metal. The cores of Jupiter and Saturn may be full of solid hydrogen and solid helium.
The achievement was reported in Science:
Observation of the Wigner-Huntington transition to metallic hydrogenSee also popular articles at The Cake, Sci News, and Google News.
Full text: arXiv.org (October 2016)
If they're right, you may repeat the experiment in your kitchen. Take a breath of hydrogen, place it in your fridge, cool it to 3 kelvins, and then slam it with the hammer at the pressure of of 495 gigapascals. The hydrogen will become reflective – with albedo as much as 0.91. Before that point, you should see the hydrogen turning black at 335 gigapascals – the pressure just slightly below that of the center of the Earth. You may find small capsules made of artificial diamond helpful.
As The Wire and many others mention, most people in Silvera's field are highly skeptical.
Prague: coldest January since 1940
In 2008, Barack Obama said that he was certain that in many years, people would see that his tenure was the time when the rise of the oceans began to slow. Sadly for him, we already have the hindsight and the data from his presidency and the sea level continued to increase by the same rate 2-3 millimeters per year, according to methodology, and some Obama voter even see an acceleration that no one else does.
Donald Trump is different. He promised to stop the global warming hoax and the Earth will pay for it. And the plan already has results, at least in Central Europe.
Via Osel.cz. Click to zoom in. A raw table through 2009.
There was one additional day left but even with the extra unknown day (plus hours), it was already virtually certain yesterday that January 2017 would be the coldest January in Prague since 1940 (as Novinky.cz news server reported) and the fourth coldest January since the measurements began in Prague's Klementinum (near the Charles Bridge) almost 250 years ago. The situation is similar in all of Central Europe and beyond. For example, the "march over the frozen Lake Balaton" has attracted many more Hungarian people than the annual "swim over Balaton" – partly because many people are better at walking than swimming, I guess LOL.
Unreasonable university calls for a civil war against Trump
Now, back to the tension between Trump and the university leftists. At some moment, you could think that the climate hysteria is the most important "value" that the leftist folks really care about. But as the ongoing screaming shows, multiculturalism is ultimately above the climate hysteria. People from universities – including various people I know and sometimes like – are writing petitions, urging their colleagues to fight and resist, and all stuff like that.
The reason is that Trump has fulfilled his campaign promises and suspended the arrival of people from unsafe Muslim countries. It's 7 countries that are "compromised by terrorism" which means that unrecognized terrorist would-be state-like entities such as Daesh are operating on these territories. This is why travelers from these countries may be reasonably considered a threat for the U.S.: their countries have lost their control over the law enforcement on their own territories. This is why Iraq, Syria, Somalia, and four more are included while Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and others (surely pragmatic friendly countries like Azerbaijan) are not included.
It makes some sense to me. I surely don't claim that the exact policies as adopted by Trump are the only right and justified ones. But the philosophy behind the refinement of these policies makes more sense than an average policy of this kind that you could invent. On the other hand, I don't fully understand why e.g. Iran agrees with the description of a "country compromised by terrorism".
Trump's Blitzkrieg against the rogue and fake U.S. government "scientific" tweeters
While the stupid media discusses big questions such as the size of his inauguration crowd and the length of his tie, the new U.S. president is working hard. We're being assured that virtually all of his campaign promises were meant very seriously. Walls are getting prepared, trade deals are being abolished, immigration is being tamed, healthcare reforms are being reversed, and Trump is having a telephone call with Putin right now. Some people don't like it.
Thousands of hard left scholars have signed a petition against the suspension of the Syrian refugee program and similar reductions of the immigration from the Muslim world. I've spent some five minutes by looking at the list of the signatories and I know about 20-30 of them in person. They're fine and smart people, please don't make a mistake about it. They're just wrong about politics. And it's also interesting to realize how many people could have been signed but they're not. I find it clear that the non-signatories are a silent majority.
Trump is also going to defund the U.S. contributions to the Paris Agreement and similar things which is obviously right and important. Radical environmental activists who used to sleep at the treetops for decades but who have basically hijacked the U.S. government in recent years are expected to return to the treetops so I recommend them to learn something about tree climbing.
Entropy, freedom, life's purpose, animals' desires, consciousness, and vitalism
First, a real advance in biology. A large team in Japan has developed the Manbearpig, a half-man, half-bear, half-pig (OK, so far without the bear) from pluripotent stem cells. They were obviously not satisfied with the fact that the human himself is already a half-chimp, half-pig. It may be a good source of human organs – but this usage will correspond to morally problematic half-murders or half-abortions, too.
Yesterday I was amused by the article
How Life (and Death) Spring From Disorderby Philip Ball in the Quanta Magazine. My understanding is that Ball is a British science writer with no research experience so this essay is really what a bright journalist, and not a scientist, thinks but I found it inspiring, often thinking that there must be something terribly deep about it.
However, after some efforts, I always return to my normal thoughts which indicate that this depth is mirage – much like the motion of the photograph above that surely isn't blinking (something must be wrong with your monitor or brain!) – and the excitement is mostly poetry. What's going on?
Student visas don't guarantee permanent residence
The self-confidence of illegal immigrants and visa holders is sometimes over the edge
Trump is changing the U.S. immigration policies which the victorious half of the voters considered too dangerous for the American safety and its job market. Trump has stopped issuing new visas for the citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen at least for a month but maybe much longer than that. It will be investigated whether the system may be reformed to be appropriately improved.
Also, he wants to build a 10-meter precast [concrete] wall on the Mexican border within "months". A text by the CATO institute argues against the wall but helpfully summarizes the current fences, their loopholes, and the flaws of the wall, too. Can it be tunneled through? Quantum mechanics says Yes. ;-) The wall should cost around $20 billion and the newest plan is to pay for it from the newly imposed 20% tariffs on Mexican exports to the U.S. A meeting of Trump and the Mexican president has been cancelled.
So it seems Trump wasn't bluffing. He's continuing to pursue the policies promised in the campaign.
Trump's crowd and leftists' fake news and propaganda
Trump critics love to say that he wears too long a tie but he has has small hands – which is supposed to be an insult of a sort which I can't possibly understand because the hands look totally normal and if their size is below the average, I don't see what's wrong with it. Well, I also like to wear a tie that is as long as Trump's and fashion policemen's and policewomen's problems are their own, not my, problems.
After the inauguration, they have added another small thing. He must have had a small crowd, too. A bizarre pissing contest has emerged around a number that is completely irrelevant, as this video correctly says. It's plausible that both sides of this partisan pissing contest are pushing the truth in their preferred direction but it still seems to me that the anti-Trump side is pushing the truth away from itself much more vigorously.
2017 left, 2009 right, the AP picture that turns out to be highly problematic, as we will discuss. Note that there are shining white places in the 2017 picture because the grass was protected by a white tarp for the first time.
I wouldn't care about the crowd size if it were up to me (Trump's power to change things will matter – and his results are what Americans and others will be able to judge) and I don't think that anything is impossible. In fact, my first blog post about the inauguration stated without much ado that Trump has had a somewhat smaller crowd than Obama in 2009. It was just written at some places and I automatically assumed that the approximate crowd size should be considered a hard fact, given the fact that roughly a million people were there, dozens of TV stations filmed it, and hundreds of millions watched the ceremony, not to mention all the satellites that should be monitoring the place.
Well, I was probably too careless. Certain people are eager to lie even about these seemingly objective facts.
Dow Jones: finally above 20,000
Donald Trump has promised his countrymates to make America great again. Immediately after the inauguration, he began to dismantle the Obamacare, gave okay to the XL pipelines, removed the U.S. from the Pacific trade deal (whether this is helpful for the U.S. is a subtle question: China may replace the U.S. and benefit from the deal a lot), and revealed incredible plans to cut regulation by something like 75% and corporate taxes from 35% perhaps to 15%, among other things. Trump is also suspicious about the elections – millions of illegal immigrants and/or dead people could have voted, he believes (for reasons that aren't quite comprehensible to me), so he started an investigation.
There are surely many things that un-Americans like me simply have to be jealous about. I don't live in a country that seems to be on the path of removing most of regulation. The most powerful politician in the country, the billionaire and finance minister Andrej Babiš, is working hard to increase the regulation. He's added lots of new forms, mandatory gadgets to report all cash transactions, and lots of other smoking and other bans are emerging every week. And the dirty, evil, stupid rabble is applauding him.
Babiš may be exactly as wealthy as Trump and he may even be in a similar process of disentanglement from his company in order to reduce the clash of interests. But the different backgrounds of the two men just can't disappear. Trump and his ex-wife Ivana were two of the people who were carefully watched by the Czechoslovak communist secret police 30 years ago – while Babiš was one of the people working for that despicable agency.
Quantum computing lady: feminized physics is a formula for failure
The 2017 Australia Day address (full video in AU only; transcript globally) denounces the feminist dumbing down of physics education
Ms Michelle Simmons is a physics professor in New South Wales, Australia focusing on quantum computation – which isn't a soft science, I assure you – and surrounding fields and boasting physics/chemistry degrees, 360 publications including 27 in PRL, and \(h=40\), among other things.
She's spent some time in a leading Cambridge, UK lab and is doing well in the land of the kangaroos, too. Her lab has a nontrivial chance to become the first group that actually constructs the quantum computer, whether it's based on quantum dots or a few more approaches she's involved with. You may find lots of her talks at YouTube.
The Australian, a top daily, dared to publish the views of this British-born lady on the deterioration of the physics education in Australia five hours ago:
‘Feminised’ physics a formula for failure, says Michelle SimmonsThe text starts with a rather incredible comparison of some exam questions in 1998 on one side and 2001-2006 on the other side:
Also: Australia Day Address orator Michelle Simmons horrified at 'feminised' physics curriculum (SMH)
Also: 'What a disaster': Leading scientist says high school physics is being 'feminised' - with difficult equations taken out of exams to make the subject more appealing to girls (Daily Mail)
In 1998, the students were given a diagram with wires and dimensions and were expected to compute magnetic fluxes and determine directions etc. In the newer type of exams, they were supposed to write essays about the "impact of electronics on the society" and speculate whether electronics will keep on getting cheaper and more powerful.
One must worry how much cherry-picking was made – or how representatives the questions have been.
Czech diplomacy frees Polish evangelist in Syria
Two Czech pro-Kurdish warriors against ISIS were caught by the pro-ISIS Turkish government and most TRF readers believe that they're doomed. But it doesn't always have to be like that. Even seemingly tougher situations may be resolved. Hours ago, we've heard about such a great example.
Leszek Marian Panek (54) has been a well-known character in Poland, especially in Wroclav. He believes that the return of Jesus Christ is imminent and will be accompanied by a nuclear war. His golden Nissan recommends Jesus Christ as the new king of Poland, among other things. God told him to sleep in that car and distribute tens of thousands of flyers. American and other readers surely know similar characters.
The world's most powerful laser launched near Prague
HiLASE, a $50 million center near Prague employing numerous Japanese, Indian, and Italian folks, among others, has launched the new 1,000-watt laser DiPOLE 100 (Google Images), a fully diode pumped solid state laser (DPSSL) designed and constructed at STFC’s Central Laser Facility (CLF) at Rutherford Appleton Laboratory in the U.K. and transferred to Czechia in two big trucks in late 2015.
For half a year, the laser will only be used by local employees. Companies will be able to exploit the device from July 2017. The idea is that the laser should be used to manipulate surfaces, test components of the aircraft, and do other things that I am extremely far from being good at.
The center hoping to become an important hi-tech hub is located in Dolní Břežany [The Lower Birchvilles], Southern outskirts of Prague near the river: maps, Google Images. To make the geography more confusing, a similarly named village Panenské Břežany [The Virgin Birchvilles] with a memorial is located some 10 miles North of Prague. That village with 500 inhabitants has no big laser but has also punched above its weight because that's where the Imperial Protectors Konstantin von Neurath and Reinhard Heydrich lived in the early 1940s. After the latter, a violinist and a main author of the Holocaust nicknamed the Blonde Beast, was executed by the Czechoslovak government in exile (while commuting from the Virgin Birchvilles to the Prague Castle in his Mercedes 320 Convertible B) in 1942, the house was used by his wife Lina and her four kids (Klaus, Haider, Frauke, and Marine – OK, I admit the last two, girls, should have been Silke and Marte LOL) up to 1945 when the Heydrich family became a bit unpopular in the Czech lands and the house was taken and exploited by The Research Institute for Metals. Even though Lina also lost her son Klaus in a 1943 car accident, she – a romanticized Nazi up to her death in the 1980s – remembered the years in Tschechei as the most wunderbar years of her life.
Obnoxious climate alarmist had to be ejected from an airplane
Spinoff, off-topic: a new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory is being prepared. A twelve-year-old Sheldon Cooper will be educated by his evangelical mother and others in Texas. I guess that the lead actor will be earning less than Sheldon's, Leonard's, and Penny's $1 million per episode. ;-)On Saturday, Trump supporter Scott Koteskey and his fellow passengers released and combined this video footage:
On a flight from Baltimore to Seattle, his female neighbor asked him whether he was for Trump or against Trump. Her name isn't known so the Internet only refers to her descriptively as the "wretched liberal hag". He answered that he had come to the East Coast to celebrate democracy, ma'am. She didn't like the answer so she promised to vomit on his lap and demanded that he would be moved elsewhere.
Her complaint was that folks like Koteskey enabled Trump to control the nuclear button. But you may see that the most important concern of hers was that he doesn't "believe" climate change. (The word "believe" was stressed and her hands indicated the quotation marks that I have added to the sentence, too.) Do you believe in gravity, Mr Koteskey was asked? Did you know that gravity is just a theory?
