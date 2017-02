Half a year ago, Leonard Susskind wrote a childish letter attacking Donald Trump. It was a part of the political confrontation that Trump later won while the likes of Susskind have lost it. Now, when Trump is already the president, Leonard Susskind continues in his weird war against the new administration.



As recently as three days ago, the YouTube channel Susskind Lectures contained ten lectures about supersymmetry and grand unification. Ten is the spacetime dimension in superstring theory. What will you learn about in the 11th video? M-theory whose dimension is eleven? No, instead, what we got was



What Worries Me Most: Susskind's diatribe about Bannon



We learn that Susskind wasn't happy to transform his physics channel to a forum for cheap personal attacks but he has a shrew at home who ordered him to do so. She demanded that a political video had to be posted there and she must be referred to as a "brave woman" instead. To avoid the spanking, he did everything she asked for. (Susskind started to teach in order to impress his wife , too.)Susskind was also ordered to mention the new U.S. president under the flattering name "Orange Godzilla". He got the task to explain the shortened name for "national socialists" because the people in this environment apparently don't know the relationship. (Needless to say, it's an oversimplification to say that "the Nazi Party" and "the National Socialist Party" are synonymous. Dozens of non-Nazi and sometimes anti-Nazi parties with this name exist or have existed in many countries. Ms/Dr Milada Horáková , the hero executed by the communists, was a member of the most famous Czechoslovak party of that name.)Most importantly, Susskind's vlog had to say that all the stories about crowds are just a coverup for something more sinister: the melodramatic rise of the new Nazism in which Trump and Bannon play the role of Hitler and Himmler. The leftist protest movement should focus on Steve Bannon personally, Susskind suggests.