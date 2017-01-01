Sunday, January 01, 2017 ... Français/Deutsch/Español/Česky/Japanese/Related posts from blogosphere

NYT publishes new Russophobic fake news against Czech president

Happy New Year 2017, dear readers!

One advantage of 2017 is that it is easy to remember its factorization into primes. Like 2003 and 2011 – and no other year in this century so far – 2017 is a prime. Note that the probability that a number of this approximate magnitude is a prime is around \(1/\ln(2017)\) i.e. about 13%. Let's hope that it won't be the only sense in which 2017 will be a prime year. In three weeks, many things in the world should start to improve from the viewpoint of most of us. Among other things, a well-known German economic institute, ZEW, has praised Trump's plan to reduce the U.S. corporate taxes – at 36.5%, those were just way too high.

Some people will keep on promoting the old world, the world of high taxes, intrusive governments, politically correct bullies, and mindless and primitive anti-Russian racism, among other annoying things. Sadly, two days ago, the New York Times "pleased" us with a propaganda piece titled

How Russians Pay to Play in Other Countries
This kind of rants is basically isomorphic to the Nazi propaganda against the Jews. Like the Jews, the Russians are painted as some evil forces behind the scenes that are the puppet masters of all other evil people and who cause all evil in the world.

This primitive anti-Russian racism is the overt side of disgusting pieces like Neil MacFarquhar's hit piece above. In reality, if you look closely, Russia isn't the only target. Texts like that are mainly hit pieces against those who are – usually nonsensically – painted as the Russian puppets, like all politically decent and conservative people in the West (and in this case, Czech politicians who refuse to become puppets of George Soros). What is the actual story?


The ER-EPR correspondence does deserve the time of Hollywood actresses

After a one-year-old 12-minute video about Stephen Hawking, Paul Rudd, and quantum chess that got over 2 million views, Caltech has released another 11-minute video

Quantum is calling
where actress Zoe Saldana along with Stephen Hawking promote Juan Maldacena's ER-EPR correspondence whose title page was kindly signed by Lenny Susskind, too. ;-) These short films also feature Keanu Reeves, Simon Pegg, and John Cho. I admit that I haven't watched either film in the entirety yet – I plan to fix the bug soon. Well, I still faithfully watch every second of The Big Bang Theory where similar stuff appears but that stuff is a part of a story I care about. I am not sufficiently motivated to watch similar film segments in isolation.

Tetragraviton claims that the ER-EPR correspondence does not deserve this kind of the "star-studded" Hollywood "treatment". Well, he is just wrong.


Gauge symmetry: its virtues and vices don't contradict each other

Three physicists affiliated with Princeton (now or recently) published an interesting preprint,

Locality and Unitarity from Singularities and Gauge Invariance
I know Nima from Harvard very well, he's brilliant and fun. Jaroslav Trnka is a big mind and my countrymate. Although I am a French writer (a month ago, I had to memorize sentences like "Je suis un écrivain français" for my sister's BF, one of the 21 cops who shot the terrorist in Nice), I only know that both Laurentia and Rodinia were supercontinents about 1 billion years ago.

Laurentiu Rodina is a particularly interesting hybrid name of an author especially because the supercontinent Laurentia (basically Eastern 2/3 of North America now) was a portion of the supercontinent Rodinia. Laurentia was named after the St Lawrence River which was named after Lawrence of Rome. Rodinia is named after Rodina – a Slavic word meaning "the motherland" in Russian but "the family" in Czech. Yes, this "subtle difference" appears on the Czech-Russian edition of the false friends of a Slavist.

At any rate, the Rodinia was a motherland or a family of smaller supercontinents that included Laurentia. (Rodinia was a more ancient counterpart of Pangaea – a clumping of all continents into one – except that Pangaea existed between 300 and 200 million years ago, much more recently.) There's some redundancy in Laurentiu Rodina's name – and this redundancy and the subtleties linked to it may be similar to those of the gauge symmetry.

John Kerry's bizarre anti-Israel rant

I hope that you have enjoyed the holinights or other holidays. If you feel somewhat socially exhausted, you are not the only one. There have also been lots of events that had to be cut and won't be discussed by us, the TRF community. But there's a random event that might be.

An hour ago, I received an e-mail alert and watched John Kerry's speech about Israel and Palestine. He tried to provide the audiences with a boringly longish, 72-minute-long sequence of repetitive excuses for the Obama administration's betrayal of Israel in a U.N. vote. A hopefully symbolic resolution drafted by an Arab state criticized the Jewish settlements. It was the kind of a resolution that the U.S. would veto at every moment in the past. But because the likes of Obama and Kerry are still in charge and their anti-Israel sentiments are culminating during the last month of their tenure, the U.S. abstained and the resolution passed.

At Fox News, Anne Bayefsky has argued that the Palestinians have hijacked all limbs of the U.N. and Obama+pals are encouraging that process. Thanks, Bill, for the URL. It's being said by the Israeli officials that while Obama and Kerry formally abstained, they're the true masterminds of the U.N. slap into Israel's face.

Israel has already stopped funding of the U.N. bodies. Donald Trump has already criticized Kerry's moves and promised Israel a radical U-turn back to friendship from January 2017. As far as ambitious and unlikely projects go, Trump may even dissolve the U.N. (withdraw the U.S. out of the U.N., kick the U.N. out of New York, and make the U.N. basically irrelevant).


Tragic death of the Alexandrov choir is a big loss for Russian culture

Way too many well-known people died in recent days. Physicist Sidney Drell and modern dark matter pioneer Vera Rubin. Fermilab co-father Edwin Goldwasser. George Michael. Carrie Fisher, Leia of Star Wars. Claude Jensac, Louis de Funes' movie "wife" from Saint Tropez. Astronauts John Glenn and Piers Sellers. Russian drinkers of methanol-based bath lotion (cause of death: high ethanol taxation). Czech actress Luba Skořepová was another.

Vesna Vulović, a Serbian flight attendant, died on the same day, December 23rd. She's been a remarkable entry in the Guinness book of records. In 1972, a Yugoslav aircraft exploded 10 kilometers above a Czechoslovak village miles from East Germany – village that is paradoxically called Sorbian Chemnitz [Stoneville] (Sorbs were the "other", now mostly assimilated, Slavs who have lived in East Germany – in the Czech language, we use the word "Srb" for both Sorbs and Serbs). The bomb was planted by the Croatian Ustasche fascist movement – that for some reason failed to evaporate in 1945. Imagine that. An explosion followed by a fall from 10 kilometers. Vesna Vulović survived it because of her fortunate location within the aircraft. She wasn't even shocked and didn't develop any phobia from flying. 46 long years of life were ahead of her.



By far the greatest catastrophe was the demise of a military Tupolev-154 aircraft near Sochi today. The passengers and crew weren't as lucky as Vesna Vulović and all 92 people – who were going to Syria – were killed soon after the takeoff. 64 of them were members of the Alexandrov choir. In Czech, we call them "Alexandrovci" or the "Alexandrov Ensemble of Songs and Dances". Except for 3 soloists, all the members of that music group are gone.

The ensemble was formed sometime in 1928 and as the music wing of the Red Army, it energized the Soviet warriors during the Second World War. Aside from Katyusha above, you should listen to their version of Kalinka, the other war-like motivating Soviet song. The white-dressed soloists nicknamed Mr Kalinka, Mr Vadim Ananev, survived because a son was just born to his wife. Let me remind you that the weapon was named Katyusha after the song that is all about the love between a man and a woman, not the other way around.


Sidney Drell: 1926-2016

Stanford News and The New York Times brought us sad news yesterday. Sidney Drell died at home in Palo Alto (the town around Stanford) on Wednesday, December 21st, at age of 90.3.

The information was confirmed by his daughter Persis Drell, also a particle physicist and recently the director of SLAC (Sidney Drell has only been a deputy director of SLAC in his life). One more daughter and one son survived him, along with three grandkids.



I am old enough to remember his name primarily for the Bjorken-Drell textbook of quantum field theory. They wrote Relativistic Quantum Mechanics and Relativistic Quantum Fields. The QFT textbook played the same role that was probably played by Peskin-Schroeder in the following decades. Its influence was huge. Among other things, the mostly minus convention for the metric has also been known as the Bjorken-Drell convention. That's a way to say that they basically defined the mainstream in particle physics.

Note that the first edition of Peskin-Schroeder appeared in October 1995, more than five years after I started to study QFT, so it's clear that I had to be led to an older text like Bjorken-Drell.

I remember that I was intrigued by the idea that the Bjorken-Drell textbook really explained everything I needed to fully describe both wave-like and particle-like properties of the electromagnetic field. But it took me some time to see through all the equations that looked complicated – to figure out that the quantum field with the "same" Hamiltonian that we know as the total energy of the field in classical electrodynamics is rewritten as a higher-dimensional harmonic oscillator which may be quantized into photons. This point is really so simple and the book made it look so hard (when I was about 16) so I tend to think that books have gotten more pedagogically edible.

Although it was my first QFT textbook I studied, I switched to other books, like Ramond's, rather early so I don't even remember whether Bjorken-Drell included a systematic treatment of the Feynman diagrams (my guess would be No). But I am sure that the strong and weak interactions are covered in a way that is hopelessly outdated today.


What Germany allowed Anis Amri is stunning

Now, at 10:36 am, I learned that the attacker was finally shot dead at 3 am in Sesto San Giovanni in Greater Milan, Italy (840 km away from Berlin), after a shootout and an obligatory "Allah Akbar". After he was asked to show his documents, he replied with the Islamic expletive, so the Italian cops reasonably concluded that it was a wrong answer and shot him dead before he seriously injured one cop (shoulder). A photo, a slide show, Street View (all such things are from my research).

Anis Amri who was born in Tataouine (now a Daesh stronghold in the desert), Tunisia, on December 22nd, 1992, has been proven to be the perpetrator of the attacks (by fingerprints and other methods). It really seems that Angela Merkel and her folks sent a birthday pie to him yesterday, on behalf of all the grateful German people.



Naďa Čižmár [Nadya Chizhmahr], the Czech victim, was using the nickname Sedmikráska (Daisy, literally "Seven-beauty"), on Pinterest

The 2016 Berlin attack wasn't the bloodiest one among the recent Islamist terrorist attacks in Europe. But I think it's fair to say that it has been the closest one to the post-socialist Europe. Among the 12 victims, we find 7 Germans, one Polish driver, one Israeli, one Italian, one Ukrainian, and yes, a Czech woman, Naďa Čižmár who has worked for supply chain logistical "4flow Management GmbH" company in Germany for 2 years. Well, she's the third Czech victim of Islamic terror – tourist Mr Petr Kořán was killed in Egypt in 2005 and Mr Ivo Žďárek, the Czech ambassador to Pakistan, died in 2008. She's the first Czech victim killed on the European territory.

She's been missing since the attack and her husband (and their 5-year-old son) had to wait for 3 days to get the devastating news.

Čižmár is a Czech transliteration of a Hungarian surname (Csizmár or Csizsmár) – but that may mean as little as that 1/32 of her husband Petr Čižmár's DNA is Hungarian from a patrilineal ancestor a century ago – and she may have used the original, masculine form of the surname. But because the tally is Čižmár 106100 Čižmárová, most Czech women with this name bend it just like any other Czech name. The first name Naďa is a widespread Czech – and more generally Slavic – first name.

My condolences to her relatives. By the way, they wanted her identity to be released which I find sensible.

But let's return to the Tunisian man.


Santa Barbara dorms for KITP visitors to open in early 2017

Two years ago, I wrote about a gift by Charles Munger (who is 92), who must be used to be referred to as the #2 in Warren Buffett's company, to the University of California in Santa Barbara (UCSB).



A picture from September 2016 already looked nearly finished.

Today, The Santa Barbara Independent reminded us that the project is almost complete. I think that the money wasn't wasted, like Warren Buffett's gifts to Hillary. Note that Munger's $65 million was enough for the whole project. A seemingly wealthier Bill Gates only paid a part for the "William Gates Computer Science" building at Stanford – and he sent the rest of the money to an African jungle.


Consistent histories aren't inconsistent

The prohibited inconsistency of histories in the formalism is synonymous with Bohr's complementarity

The de Broglie-Bohm pilot wave theory and the many worlds interpretation are the two most widespread "alternative axiomatic systems" that are claimed to compete with the proper, Copenhagen or neo-Copenhagen, quantum mechanics. The Ghirardi-Rimini-Weber "objective spontaneous random collapse" theories are a distant third and other "frameworks" meant to replace the postulates of quantum mechanics are pretty much incoherent even at the level of the grammar.

Both the pilot wave theory and the many worlds are irrational and both of them ultimately contradict important and well-established facts about the physical world. Both of them are motivated by the champions' attachment to "realism" – a euphemism for the observer-independent i.e. classical physics. If I had to choose, I would choose the Bohmists as the much worse physicists among the two. They're in a much deeper denial of modern physics.

You know, one may divide those confused (and/or bigoted) people's efforts to deviate from quantum mechanics as formulated in Copenhagen into two levels:

  1. Dissatisfaction with the philosophical conceptual "words" that Heisenberg, Bohr, Pauli, Dirac, Wigner, von Neumann, and others have been teaching us
  2. Disagreement with some universal properties of the mathematical formalism of quantum mechanics
Both Bohmists and many-worldists suffer from (1). But only the Bohmists commit the sin number (2). In practice, most many-worldists prefer to say that the mathematical foundations of quantum mechanics are right and here to stay. They "just" believe that it may be and should be supplemented with some "more realist" set of words and more visualized "ways to imagine" what's going on.


U.S. embassy sings a Czech carol

Ivana Trump, the first wife who gave the name to the Donald, expressed her desire to become a new U.S. ambassador to Prague, a plan that is enthusiastically supported by the Czech president. But there's a problem. There also exists the old ambassador, Obama's former classmate Andrew Schapiro. And maybe he likes the job.



It took me some time to see that the name of the video is "Veselé Vánoce, Happy Holidays". Needless to say, the translation of "Veselé Vánoce" to English is "Merry Christmas", not "Happy Holidays"... Thank God, there's been no war on "Merry Christmas" in Czechia. People from different cultures have to get used to it. After all, even Czechs – whose clear majority is basically irreligious – are showing their tolerance for the religious other people's traditions by using the term and the habits.

So he's doing lots of things. In the Summer, he tandem parachuted with a professional skydiver, at the same airport where I did it years ago, too (but I needed to record a lecture about the black hole infalling observer during the fall; the camcorder battery froze and stopped the recording as we were crossing the event horizon, as required by causality). His employees had to wear short trousers to resemble Václav Havel – which may reflect his belief that it's something that the Czechs still care about.

And today, they released the Christmas carol above. For amateurs who don't normally speak the language, it's pretty good. Better than Chuck Norris at killing of the Czech christmas carp (more).


Too many political events for a pre-Christmas Monday

Many of us spend hours by buying some additional gifts but the political events do not stop because of that.

First of all, the Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot dead in Ankara, a second before he was expected to begin to speak at an art exhibition, "Russian Through Turkish Eyes". The video of the murder of Andrey Karlov (the scenery just like the Mafia I game's grand finale), a career diplomat who has survived a job in North Korea, is rather dramatic. The assassin is a fanatical terrorist savage enjoying the religion of peace and yelling things like "Allahu Akbar" and "it is a revenge for [Russia's help to Assad in] Aleppo" (in Turkish, not Arabic). He was gunned down. Some EU folks are close to giving similar men the visa-free travel to Europe; I am somewhat closer to the eradicate-them team.

What I find amazing is how much space this guy has had – and how closely he resembled a professional bodyguard. He could give a long speech. Weren't there any real bodyguards over there? Also, the recording of the video apparently continued without any interruption for quite some time, too. It looks so puzzling.

Russia has called the assassination an act of terror and it's generally expected that it will have some consequences. Note that the countries have basically recovered from the Russian jet that was shot by Turkey. But another attack – and against a diplomat? I hope that if Russia invades Turkey, it will be kind to liberate the two Czech anti-ISIS warriors. I surely hope that some people in NATO don't expect e.g. us, Czechia, to help Turkey – formally a NATO member – when it's deservedly attacked or invaded.


Czech L-159 jets destroy Daesh info center, arms depots

Production of ALCAs was resumed

A year ago, I wrote that 15 L-159 ALCA jets that were previously labeled "redundant" by the Czech Air Force were sold to the Iraqi Air Force. L-159 is a cute successor of L-59 (and therefore an older L-39 Albatros) – a training and combat aircraft.



According to Wikipedia, the price should be around $10 million a piece but Iraq got it for $2 million. Well, that's very cheap, I think – we sort of subsidized the fight against Daesh, I think. (We're planning to donate them some extra ammunition, too.) It seems that the officials of the Iraqi Air Force love it – the most beloved things are sometimes gotten cheaply and easily. It seems that when they buy another package – the production of L-159 got resumed in Aero Vodochody (with a Honeywell engine) – it will be for $10 million or more, not $2 million.

For decades, these toys – which are also able to seriously fight – were slow sellers of a sort. And the users of them were largely "learning to fly". Well, it has changed in recent months.


Study: Hollywood-like dramatic style, not science content, brings citations to climate change papers

One of the recent Phys.Org titles that I couldn't overlook yesterday was

What makes influential science? Telling a good story
Assuming a common (non-scientific) definition of a story (and this is the definition they mean, as we will see later), this headline basically says that influential research papers should try to emulate the style of the demagogic pop-science writers who work to impress the stupidest readers in the population. Well, if that would be the case in a scientific discipline, the scientific discipline would surely be absolutely rotten – it would cease to be a genuine scientific discipline. It would be a pop-science superstition masquerading itself as science.

So I was curious what was hiding behind the headline – which discipline demanded researchers to resemble pop-science writers and why. Well, it wasn't so hard to find the answer. The headline wasn't supposed to apply to all of science, even though Phys.Org tried to create this impression. Instead, the Phys.Org article was promoting a PLOS ONE study whose title says
Narrative Style Influences Citation Frequency in Climate Change Science (full PDF).
So it's not really "science" that the Phys.Org article should have talked about. Instead, it is climate science. A big difference!


Severe inaccuracies in media stories about Verlinde's speculations

Last month, Erik Verlinde released another speculative paper that he intended to sell as a breakthrough to the media. It's his version of what I coined as the holographic MOND paradigm. Dark matter doesn't really exist.

Instead, the effects attributed to it result from some modification of the usual laws of gravity that is guaranteed by "fundamental physics" in combination with dark energy (or cosmological constant). One consequence is that the parameters controlling the observations displaying "dark matter" and those displaying "dark energy" aren't independent. Verlinde uses different details in the justification but they're as speculative as holographic MOND and have similar observational consequences as other MOND papers.

The Dutch media have persuaded themselves that it's the greatest event in science since the Big Bang. The journalistic class of the Netherlands – and other countries – is an echo chamber where some amazing group think is nurtured. I've been asked for interviews by 4 Dutch science journalists and rejected those offers for various reasons. The hype in the English-speaking media is much weaker than the hype in the Netherlands but it's still excessive.


