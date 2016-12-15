Arguments over DOE funding for HEP theorists

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is one of the agencies that provide American particle physicists with the research money – to cover salaries, postdocs, students, workshops, secretaries etc. Why are theoretical physicists – pure scientists – funded by a ministry whose name sounds so practical?



Well, it goes back to the war and post-war era when physicists like that (including "truly theoretical" ones) have created the first nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants etc. The political establishment – including the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, respectively – concluded that it could be a rather good idea for a nation to pay theoretical physicists – some very practical things may come out of it. Whether this assumption is still true may be debated.



If you want me to be more historically accurate, the Manhattan Project was actually masterminded not by the Department of Defense but by a predecessor of the Department of Energy. This predecessor was established in 1942 and Jimmy Carter reshaped it to the Department of Energy in 1977.



Days ago, I was shown a letter



A civilized society does provide pure theorists – especially high-energy theoretical physicists – with some sufficient support because the fundamental laws of physics represent a key part of the genuine culture of our epoch, if I borrow Feynman's words. And the people researching it seriously probably need to make it for their living (mostly) and therefore their lost income needs to be compensated. The speedy decrease of the DOE funding shows that the love of the Democratic Party – and Barack Obama and his folks – for genuine science surely isn't as hot as many left-wing political activists and demagogues loved to suggest. Don't forget that the (later abandoned) SSC and the (happily living) LHC collider were politically masterminded by Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, respectively. Bill Clinton oversaw the death of the SSC and Barack Obama supervised a 30% cut of DOE funding for theorists. Stop fooling yourself: left-wing politicians and activists mostly prefer a pseudoscience that may be easily corrupted and politically abused – e.g. the climate hysteria – over genuine science such as particle physics. I disagree with the claim in the letter about the "public's continued fascination with particle physics, cosmology, and gravity". In the recent decade or so, the public in the U.S. and elsewhere was heavily brainwashed and largely turned into a mob that hates theoretical physics. I am confident that the enthusiasm of the public for particle physics decreased by much more than 30% in the recent decade. None of the signatories under the letter has helped my noble efforts to liquidate stinky hostile demagogic fascist anti-science filth such as the Mr Šmoit I and II – and the decrease of the funding is partly an unavoidable consequence of this laziness and cowardliness of yours. I am far from certain that DOE continues to be a natural sponsor of theoretical physicists. It seems more sensible to me that a big majority of theoretical physics should receive funding that is politically linked to pure research agencies and education, not to "practical" departments such as the DOE.

For example, I was a little surprised when I was talking to a friend who was going to go on the radio. He does work on cosmology and astronomy, and he wondered how he would explain what the applications of this work were. “Well,” I said, “there aren’t any.” He said, “Yes, but then we won’t get support for more research of this kind.” I think that’s kind of dishonest. If you’re representing yourself as a scientist, then you should explain to the layman what you’re doing—and if they don’t want to support you under those circumstances, then that’s their decision.



One example of the principle is this: If you’ve made up your mind to test a theory, or you want to explain some idea, you should always decide to publish it whichever way it comes out. If we only publish results of a certain kind, we can make the argument look good. [...]

