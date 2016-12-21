Consistent histories aren't inconsistent

The prohibited inconsistency of histories in the formalism is synonymous with Bohr's complementarity



The de Broglie-Bohm pilot wave theory and the many worlds interpretation are the two most widespread "alternative axiomatic systems" that are claimed to compete with the proper, Copenhagen or neo-Copenhagen, quantum mechanics. The Ghirardi-Rimini-Weber "objective spontaneous random collapse" theories are a distant third and other "frameworks" meant to replace the postulates of quantum mechanics are pretty much incoherent even at the level of the grammar.



Both the pilot wave theory and the many worlds are irrational and both of them ultimately contradict important and well-established facts about the physical world. Both of them are motivated by the champions' attachment to "realism" – a euphemism for the observer-independent i.e. classical physics. If I had to choose, I would choose the Bohmists as the much worse physicists among the two. They're in a much deeper denial of modern physics.



You know, one may divide those confused (and/or bigoted) people's efforts to deviate from quantum mechanics as formulated in Copenhagen into two levels:



Dissatisfaction with the philosophical conceptual "words" that Heisenberg, Bohr, Pauli, Dirac, Wigner, von Neumann, and others have been teaching us Disagreement with some universal properties of the mathematical formalism of quantum mechanics

Observables (and the evolution and other transformation operations) are represented by linear but non-commuting operators.

The theory ultimately computes probabilities and complex probability amplitudes are an intermediate step in the calculations. They are combined into sesquilinear expressions of the type \(c_1^*c_2\).

After the doubly unprimed measurements, \(A=+1\) and \(B=+1\) sometimes occurs After the mixed measurements, \(A=+1\) and \(B'=+1\) never occurs, and \(A'=+1\) and \(B=+1\) never occurs, either After the doubly primed measurements, \(A'=-1\) and \(B'=-1\) never occurs.

It is important to appreciate that, for orthodox quantum theory (and, in fact, even for Bohmian mechanics), the four statements above, if used properly, are not inconsistent, because they then would refer merely to the outcomes of four different experiments, so that the probabilities would refer, in effect, to four different ensembles. However, the whole point of DH is that such statements refer directly, not to what would happen were certain experimental procedures to be performed, but to the probabilities of occurrence of the histories themselves, regardless of whether any such experiments are performed.

