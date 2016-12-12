Deceptive excuses for Bohmian mechanics

Three days ago, PBS Spacetime explained the event horizon. I have only watched parts of the video but I do believe that it does correctly explain what's special and what's not special about the black hole event horizon – and how the Penrose diagrams work.







Sadly, PBS Spacetime keeps on producing wildly deceptive videos about quantum mechanics. In late October, they promoted the many worlds "interpretation" which I discussed two weeks ago. The November 30th video embedded above promotes Bohmian mechanics – the pilot wave theory.



The 12-minute-long video (plus four minutes not related to the main topic) correctly sketches the meaning of this theory and some of the history. However, almost all the claims "evaluating" the theory or "comparing" it to proper quantum mechanics are highly problematic or downright deceptive. Let me discuss some of them in detail.









In the first sentence, Bohmian mechanics is promoted as "one interpretation that manages to skip... all the mysterious ideas". This is, of course, rubbish. The thing that Bohmian mechanics skips is that the world is quantum mechanical, not classical. And this "skipping" is a fundamental and lethal flaw, not a virtue, of Bohmian mechanics because it's the quantum mechanical nature of our theories that is absolutely needed to get an agreement between the reality and the experiment. It's been needed for more than 90 years. It's a long enough period of time for people to notice.



Moreover, while Bohmian mechanics is a classical theory, it in no way "skips" bizarre features. In particular, Bohmian mechanics has to introduce straight non-local influences – which are really voodoo and have been known to be prohibited by the 1905 theory of relativity. Also, it contains new classical waves that spread and their number and dilution is constantly getting out of control. A "janitor" that would clean all this mess – the spreading omnipresent wave functions that are no longer needed for any predictions and won't be observed – would be badly needed.









But no one has provided Bohmian mechanics with a well-defined janitor of this kind. So while these critics of quantum mechanics (=Copenhagen interpretation) identify the measurement as their pet "problem", Bohmian mechanics doesn't say and really cannot say anything coherent about the measurement at all. Instead, Bohmian mechanics only proposes a different story for the phase of the unitary evolution in between two measurements – something that is considered OK in quantum mechanics, even by the critics of quantum mechanics. During the measurement, the pilot wave should "shrink" to emulate the collapse in proper quantum mechanics. Proper (=Copenhagen) quantum mechanics defines very clear rules what happens during the measurement (these insights are really the bulk of quantum mechanics as a new framework of physics, not some optional makeup); while Bohmian mechanics simply doesn't have and cannot have any replacement for these rules.



No Bohmist has ever written down any rules that would govern how the pilot wave shrinks. Also, and it's related, none of them has ever explained how the initial state of the particle after the measurement – which has to be randomly placed within the realm of the pilot wave, to agree with the probabilistic distribution extracted from the pilot wave – is determined.



Bohmian mechanics claims to remove the need for the intrinsic randomness of Nature. However, in reality, it only rewrites the random result of the final measurement as a function of the random initial conditions – position of the Bohmian particle. To agree with the observations, the initial position has to be random, anyway, and no one knows how this random number is prepared. It means that Bohmian mechanics doesn't actually say anything new, original, or coherent about the ultimate origin of the random numbers that we measure at the end.



Bohmian mechanics violates locality – as required by relativity. It has no explanation for the linearity of the equation that governs the evolution of the wave function (rebranded as the pilot wave). Any completion of it that also takes care of the measurements etc. will unavoidably disagree with the low heat capacity of the atoms. Also, Bohmian mechanics implies a frantic – and experimentally unjustified – very fast motion of particles around places with \(\psi=0\) which are needed to repel the particle from the interference minima. Bohmian mechanics isn't consistent with the spin, particle production, and other intrinsically relativistic quantum phenomena. And it has many other serious flaws that have been discussed in numerous previous blog posts on Bohmian mechanics.



And yes, the very claim that quantum mechanics (like understood in Copenhagen etc.) is "near mystical" or "wildly extravagant" is just a widespread laymen's delusion. Laymen may have trouble to understand modern physics but that doesn't make modern physics extravagant or similar to mystical cults.



And despite its alluringly intuitive nature, for some reason, it remains a fringe theory.



Misinterpretations of the ideas of quantum mechanics has spawned some of the worst quackery pseudoscience hoo-ha and unfounded mystical storytelling of any scientific theory.



But there is one interpretation that remains comfortably, almost stodgily, physical. Bohmian mechanics.



Pilot wave theory is perhaps the most solidly physical, even mundane of the complete and self-consistent interpretations of quantum mechanics.



Bohmian mechanics is also considered the least orthodox one because orthodoxy is radicalism plus time.



Bohr and Heisenberg were radicals.



Contrary to common claims and some appearances, however, in Bohr's case (or that of Heisenberg or several others who may be invoked here, Pauli, for example), one encounters what might be called the extreme disciplinary conservatism or, extending the notion, the extreme conservatism in theoretical thinking. I mean by this an extreme reluctance to bring in a radical change, which is finally done only at points and in regions where there is really no choice, in the sense that their discipline (in either sense) in fact requires it. [...]



When quantum mechanics was discovered in the 1920s, they were fervent about the need to reject all classical thinking in interpreting the strange results of early quantum experiments.



One aspect was that the wave function was nothing physical but an abstract distribution of probabilities.



This required an almost mystical wave-particle duality.



These days, more and more serious physicists favor Bohmian ideas.



Bohmian theory differs in "special thinking". Most of the arguments for or against it are about "special thinking". Are you more comfortable with this or that?



What are the uncomfortable features of Bohmian mechanics? Mathematically, it requires an extra equation, a guiding equation governing the evolution of the particle.



Experiments indicate that some type of non-locality is real whether or not we accept pilot waves



Pilot wave theory hasn't gotten there (to relativity and QFT) yet. But there is good effort in that direction.



When we talk about gravity, no sort of quantum mechanics has sorted it out.

