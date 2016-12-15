I approve the message of Aaronson's QM comic

Scott Aaronson is a nutcase when it comes to politically loaded issues. He wanted (and begged a psychiatrist) to chemically castrate himself because he was persuaded that males without castration are weapons of mass destruction (Lily Rebecca Aaronson, you've been very lucky).



After Trump won, he joined a jihadist resistance movement – and his political state of the mind resembles that of Keith Olberman who is giving speeches like Hitler after a meltdown from the frequently recycled and parodied film.







But I think that among the real-world people who are being marketed as experts on foundations of quantum mechanics, he belongs to the 20% sanest folks. (The figure 20% and other positive statements about Aaronson here are meant to be neither excessive compliments nor "damning with faint praise", as TRF+Aaronson reader Zach Cox suggests, but as accurate appraisals as I can find.) This opinion of mine was just strengthened by



Relax. It's all just different consequences of one fact: classical events have probabilities, and quantum events have amplitudes. Remember that, and you'll do just fine.



Hwold quotes: "It’s not the size that matters. It’s the rotation through complex vector space."



Other ideas in this comic are familiar to me, but not this one. Any reference explaining this?



Jacob Aron: As a journalist infecting young minds with filthy quantum articles in magazines, this got a laugh out of me. But the fact that the comic is so long means it can’t quite sustain the joke, which handily illustrates the point of coming up with these incorrect approximations – sometimes you just don’t have room to be right!



Jon K.: Very funny and elightening cartoon. I hope it makes its rounds in the popular presses.



But I wonder what would have happened if the kid started asking other questions like, “But I heard complex numbers could just be represented by two ordinary numbers?” or “What do you mean by ‘isolated’?” …Or something else that might have given the mom a little more pause(I’m not sure if those questions would actually do that, as this mom seems pretty smart and quick to respond with enlightening answers).



Scott, what are the hard questions that this kid could have asked his Mom where she would not have been able to give him an answer that he’d be satisfied with?



Job: [Quantum computers are hard because the calculation is different than the classical computation. ...] In the quantum world it’s difficult to break things down into steps. [...]



Jahan: Scott: Is tunneling, Heisenberg uncertainty, and action at a distance really consequences of complex amplitudes? I would think to predict tunneling you’d need to know Schrodinger’s equation, to understand the uncertainty principle you need to know \([x,p]\), and to get action at a distance you need entanglement. Can’t all those things exist independently of complex amplitudes?



ppnl: I liked the last frame in the cartoon where it takes a swipe at the connection between quantum mechanics and consciousness.



Lubos Motl seems – as best as I can figure out – to be saying that a conscious observer is needed for quantum wave collapse. I tried to point out that there can be no difference between a mindless robot observing a quantum particle and a conscious scientist observing it. There can be no experiment that differentiates between the two. [...]



Quantum computing and consciousness are both weird and therefore equivalent.



I can't believe that M-theory is hard. Three-dimensional Chern-Simons theory is also simple and therefore three-dimensional Chern-Simons theory and M-theory must be equivalent.



ppnl: To be fair I’m not really sure what his position is since he banned me for disagreeing without discussing it.



Scott: Niraj #27: Not sure if I understand the error. Had the OR/XOR distinction been relevant given the context, the mom could’ve added, “superposition doesn’t mean AND, and it doesn’t mean OR, and it doesn’t mean XOR either.”

