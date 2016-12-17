Severe inaccuracies in media stories about Verlinde's speculations

Last month, Erik Verlinde released another speculative paper that he intended to sell as a breakthrough to the media. It's his version of what I coined as the holographic MOND paradigm. Dark matter doesn't really exist.



Instead, the effects attributed to it result from some modification of the usual laws of gravity that is guaranteed by "fundamental physics" in combination with dark energy (or cosmological constant). One consequence is that the parameters controlling the observations displaying "dark matter" and those displaying "dark energy" aren't independent. Verlinde uses different details in the justification but they're as speculative as holographic MOND and have similar observational consequences as other MOND papers.



The Dutch media have persuaded themselves that it's the greatest event in science since the Big Bang. The journalistic class of the Netherlands – and other countries – is an echo chamber where some amazing group think is nurtured. I've been asked for interviews by 4 Dutch science journalists and rejected those offers for various reasons. The hype in the English-speaking media is much weaker than the hype in the Netherlands but it's still excessive.









To show some serious problems with the current state of the science journalism, let me pick two articles that quote a sentence of mine:



I wouldn't okay this wrong piece of work as an undergraduate term paper but he got 6.5 millions of euros for this absolutely worthless pile of feces so many people who are impressed by the money but don't have an idea about science – which includes virtually all journalists – started to think that Verlinde is a top physicist.



First test of rival to Einstein’s gravity kills off dark matter



I am a co-author on this paper, while the attention is nice this headline is TOTALLY misleading. NS shld know better https://t.co/c8VBh7Bp9m — koen kuijken (@koenkuijken) December 16, 2016