What Microsoft Surface Phone will look like

This is not a "real" TRF blog post.



A phablet with the 5.8-inch display or so. A USB-C port at the bottom. The bottom is seemingly divided to three segments. Four corners are not rounded at all.




The display will be 2560 x 1440 pixels. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 will power it but will run all x86-based Windows app in a 64-bit mode, although maybe only when connected through a dock.



The Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar lens will make it a supercamera smartphone.




Some detail of the camera is here:



I am not really thrilled by the brick-like, box contours but maybe one gets used to it.


