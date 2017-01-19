A monstrously symmetric cousin of our heterotic Universe

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Weinberg's trouble with quantum mechanics is not even wrong Bill Zajc and Luke Lea have simultaneously sent me a link to a new (or future) article by Steven Weinberg in The New York Review of Books , ...

Princeton climate realist Happer meets Trump The media reported that Will Happer, a wise Princeton physicist and climate skeptic whom I have exchanged a couple of nontrivial e-mails wit...

Nautilus' disillusioned ex-physicist Bob Henderson wrote an autobiography for Nautil.Us (via CIP ): What Does Any of This Have To Do with Physics? Einstein and Feynman ushered...

What Germany allowed Anis Amri is stunning Now, at 10:36 am, I learned that the attacker was finally shot dead at 3 am in Sesto San Giovanni in Greater Milan, Italy ( 840 km away fr...

Intelligence report on "Russian hacking" is embarrassing I followed the claims that Putin and his evil Russia have somehow lost the elections for Hillary Clinton. Lots of crackpots were spreading t...

Gauge symmetry: its virtues and vices don't contradict each other Three physicists affiliated with Princeton (now or recently) published an interesting preprint, Locality and Unitarity from Singularities a...

Rex Tillerson, a lukewarmer, stands out like a sore thumb in the new era Donald Trump has said that global warming was a hoax invented by the Chinese in order to weaken America. And believe me, Trump isn't a g...

Disappointing composition of top-cited 2016 HEP papers Stephen Hawking celebrated his 75th birthday yesterday, congratulations! Lots of other websites remind you of the basic facts. He's well...