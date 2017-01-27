Entropy, freedom, life's purpose, animals' desires, consciousness, and vitalism

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Weinberg's trouble with quantum mechanics is not even wrong Bill Zajc and Luke Lea have simultaneously sent me a link to a new (or future) article by Steven Weinberg in The New York Review of Books , ...

Princeton climate realist Happer meets Trump The media reported that Will Happer, a wise Princeton physicist and climate skeptic whom I have exchanged a couple of nontrivial e-mails wit...

Nautilus' disillusioned ex-physicist Bob Henderson wrote an autobiography for Nautil.Us (via CIP ): What Does Any of This Have To Do with Physics? Einstein and Feynman ushered...

A monstrously symmetric cousin of our heterotic Universe Natalie M. Paquette, Daniel Persson, and Roberto Volpato (Stanford, Sweden, Italy) published a mathematically pretty preprint based on the u...

Arts vs sciences, Rovelli vs Dawkins In two days, American readers will be provided with an English translation of Reality Is Not What It Seems: The Journey to Quantum Gravity ...

Intelligence report on "Russian hacking" is embarrassing I followed the claims that Putin and his evil Russia have somehow lost the elections for Hillary Clinton. Lots of crackpots were spreading t...

Obnoxious climate alarmist had to be ejected from an airplane Spinoff, off-topic: a new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory is being prepared . A twelve-year-old Sheldon Cooper will be educated by his evan...

Gauge symmetry: its virtues and vices don't contradict each other Three physicists affiliated with Princeton (now or recently) published an interesting preprint, Locality and Unitarity from Singularities a...