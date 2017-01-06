It's not racism to favor domestic models

I think that Lidl is the best supermarket chain in Czechia although my view may be biased due to my getting used to a nearby new Lidl. But I've been to other supermarkets very many times and the reasons to think that Lidl does a better job are too obvious and numerous. Low prices, weekly themes with special products, fast cashiers supported by effective systems to add or remove employees etc.



Well, some flame wars have erupted in which I am not quite on Lidl's side. Well, the story is simple. In the weekly flyer for this week (an XXL week at Lidl), a black model has appeared twice, on pages 22-23. I did see the flyer a week ago for the first time and I didn't react. I obviously don't have a problem with a black model at all. I don't really care about models of any color or type. If you had asked me about the photographs, I would probably say that Lidl is making the flyers for the whole Europe and the incorporation of the black model is mostly driven by the political correctness in Germany.



On the other hand, some Czechs did care and they criticized Lidl for this choice. While I am not one of those critics, I find it essential to respect their right to have opinions. After all, in a truly free market, models should be chosen so that the target audience likes to look at them or is otherwise satisfied with them or encouraged to buy more etc. If they don't like a model or a group of models for any reason, blonde hair, thin muscles, high age etc., it's their choice. You can't change people's aesthetic preferences.









The model we discuss is Mr Alpha Dia, a Muslim guy born in Senegal in 1992. He is probably earning lots of money just for being photographed. His most successful places are Paris and Milan but he lives in Hamburg. Some pictures, like this one with a blonde babe, are sort of cute. Or weird. People could pick various adjectives.



Germany has an official welcoming policy so it's "redefining" the German nation to include lots of blacks and other people. In some sense, this megalomaniac social engineering is the mirror image of the racial policies that Germany pursued between 1933 and 1945. The word "mirror image" denotes two things that are "opposite to each other" from some viewpoint. But you know, they are "basically the same" from a more general viewpoint.









At any rate, Alpha Dia's presence in the flyer – and other places – didn't work too well for Czechia. Lots of criticisms were posted on the Facebook page of Lidl Czechia. Top Czech daily iDNES has written several articles about the controversy. One of them, titled Lidl is facing criticism by racists over a black in a flyer, doesn't plan to back away, attracted over 3,600 comments.



You may see that the writers of the article automatically promote a multicultural interpretation of the events. In particular, whoever prefers models that resemble the citizens of this country must be a racist!



I don't want to translate 3,600 comments but it may be useful translate some of the initial Facebook comments that have been called racist:



Why do you have a black guy in the flyer? Do you know that you are making lots of people upset, people who don't like these freeloaders and parasites and who are afraid of them?

Are we in Bohemia, or Africa? Why is there a black man in the flyer? Run to the aß with your multi-kulti. ["Run to the aß" is a Czech idiom synonymous with "f*ck off".]

Why do the flyers of Lidl for the Czech Republic persistently feature models of the negroid type? Thank you for an explanatory answer.



Czechs must realize that Czechia is a part of Europe, Prague is an international city, and it's logical in Europe to hire African models for flyers.

