Prague: coldest January since 1940

In 2008, Barack Obama said that he was certain that in many years, people would see that his tenure was the time when the rise of the oceans began to slow. Sadly for him, we already have the hindsight and the data from his presidency and the sea level continued to increase by the same rate 2-3 millimeters per year, according to methodology, and some Obama voter even see an acceleration that no one else does.



Donald Trump is different. He promised to stop the global warming hoax and the Earth will pay for it. And the plan already has results, at least in Central Europe.







Via Osel.cz. Click to zoom in. A raw table through 2009.



There was one additional day left but even with the extra unknown day (plus hours), it was already virtually certain yesterday that January 2017 would be the coldest January in Prague since 1940 (as Novinky.cz news server reported) and the fourth coldest January since the measurements began in Prague's Klementinum (near the Charles Bridge) almost 250 years ago. The situation is similar in all of Central Europe and beyond. For example, the "march over the frozen Lake Balaton" has attracted many more Hungarian people than the annual "swim over Balaton" – partly because many people are better at walking than swimming, I guess LOL.









The average January temperature in Klementinum has been –2.8 degrees Celsius. The coldest Januaries saw these temperatures instead:



1779: –9.3 °C = 15.3 °F 1838: –9.2 °C = 15.4 °F 1940: –8.8 °C = 16.2 °F 2017: –7.0 °C = 19.4 °F (prelim.)