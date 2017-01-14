Princeton climate realist Happer meets Trump

The media reported that Will Happer, a wise Princeton physicist and climate skeptic whom I have exchanged a couple of nontrivial e-mails with, has visited the Trump Tower in New York and met Donald Trump. Google News. I guess that Happer's background is sufficiently different from Trump's but I think it's vital for the soon-to-be U.S. president to keep some interaction with scholars like Happer.







If you're not familiar with Happer, you should listen to this 31-minute 5-weeks-old interview. He's an important guy in a coalition of friends of CO2 (I've never memorized the exact name, maybe just the CO2 Coalition), has been famous in science for figuring out how to suppress the sodium-line-based twinkling in the telescopes by lasers, and was interested in the environmental and climatological issues since his service in the DOE under Bush Sr. See also this written interview via WUWT and Climate Depot's useful collection of hyperlinks about Happer.









Happer likes to think and talk about the benefits of CO2. We live in a CO2 famine, many plants would really appreciate if we could triple the CO2 concentration, carbon footprint is the footprint of life, and so on. In the video interview embedded above, he actually discussed the composition of our bodies (oxygen, carbon, where they are, what they roughly do), the atmosphere (nitrogen, oxygen, water vapor, argon...) and many other things related to science. Well, at this level, they're mostly things that kids should have learned at the basic school (Happer knows those things much much more deeply) but it's still a more intelligent discussion than almost every discussion of related science in the mainstream media.









The video continues with a rather detailed history of the CO2 concentrations, arguments to think that the increase is mostly from the fossil fuels burning (one-half of that carbon gets somewhere, probably mostly the ocean or forests), including the fraction of carbon-13.



The host also asked about Happer's reaction to the demonization of skeptics. Happer mentioned that he sometimes gets mail that threatens not just him but his family including grandchildren. He's just a bit nervous because of that but it won't make him stop speaking. Happer points out that some people imagine that science is religion in which you sign to some beliefs and defend them. Well, science is something different. Happer also says that religion results from the people's desire to be something more than a temporary appearance. He says that witch hunts were driven by Harvard's graduates etc. ;-) There's some talk about ancestors. Happer's mother was a physician dealing with radiation sickness and helping the Manhattan project etc. Lots of the interview is about Einstein, the beauty and importance of science etc.



The Washington Post story about the Trump-Happer meeting was written by Chris Mooney, the anti-Republican activist pretending to be an amateur scientist (although he only has a B.A. in English from Yale). I am annoyed by the WaPo's inability – or lack of desire – to eliminate loud and arrogant know-nothings like Mooney.



Mooney summarizes Happer's views with some mild hostility and suggests that he could get a job in the Trump's DOE. But the point where things start to get amazing is the paragraph where Mooney places himself above Happer in the scientific hierarchy:



Happer is not wrong that carbon dioxide appears to bolster plant growth — the greening up of the Arctic has, indeed, been observed. But that comes with many other consequences, including melting of glaciers and thawing of permafrost, which can emit still more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.



Happer is an eminent physicist who held prominent positions at the Department of Energy, as well as at his university, and has 200 scientific publications to his name. But in 2009 testimony, he went even further in countering the scientific consensus on climate change...

