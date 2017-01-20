QM is self-evidently free of causality paradoxes

Someone sent me a 2012 preprint by Aharonov and 3 co-authors that claims that one may prove some acausal influence – future decisions affect past outcomes – with the help of the problematic "weak measurement" concept.



This is such a self-evident piece of rubbish that I am amazed how any physics PhD may ever fail to see it.



In the v5 arXiv version of the paper, the paradox is described as an experiment in bullets on page 12-of-15. In the morning, they measure some spins weakly, in the evening, they do so strongly, and some alleged agreement between the two types of measurements is said to prove that the "later randomly generated numbers" were already known in the morning.









Before I will discuss that their talk about this stuff is not just wrong but pretty much every sentence in their story is wrong, I want to remind you how extremely simple, unambiguous, and self-evidently consistent the general rules of quantum mechanics are.









As the 17th century "father of liberalism" John Locke already knew, all knowledge about the state of Nature comes from sensory reception. I just mentioned Locke, a darling of the U.S. founding fathers (who came later), to emphasize that the basic "quantum mechanical philosophy" was already appreciated by wise men more than 200 years earlier so the excuse that the quantum mechanical way of thinking is "too new" just doesn't hold much water.



In quantum mechanics, all of one's knowledge about the physical system is encoded in the density matrix \(\rho\) which reduces to \(\rho=\ket\psi \bra\psi\) in the special case of the pure states (maximum knowledge allowed by quantum mechanics).



The observer has determined \(\rho\) from his previous observations – from previous sensory reception, if I use Locke's synonym. And he may use it to predict the probabilities of his subsequent or future observations. If he observes the status of a Yes-No question determined by the projection operator \(P^2=P\), the probability of getting Yes is \({\rm Tr}(P\rho) = {\rm Tr}(P\rho P)\) – which reduces to \(\bra \psi P \ket \psi\) for pure states. And once the answer Yes or No is known, the density matrix changes to\[



\rho \to P\rho P \quad {\rm or}\quad \rho \to (1-P)\rho (1-P)



\] in the case of Yes or No, respectively, or the pure state changes to the projection\[



\ket\psi \to P \ket\psi \quad {\rm or}\quad \ket\psi\to (1-P) \ket\psi



\] which may be used for subsequent predictions.



These projections play exactly the same role as Bayesian inference has always played in the probability calculus. You learn new data (evidence) so you must adjust your subjective beliefs (probabilities) about everything in Nature. In particular, you "erase" all the possibilities that have been ruled out etc.



The only new aspect of quantum mechanics is that all the probability distributions are encoded in the density matrix with off-diagonal, generically complex, entries (or in the corresponding state vectors). But this complex-matrix-generalized probability calculus still works perfectly.



Well, the projection should be followed by the "renormalization" of \(\rho\) or \(\ket\psi\) to keep their trace or norm (the total probability) at one, i.e. by\[



\rho \to \frac{\rho}{{\rm Tr} \,\rho}\quad {\rm or} \quad \ket\psi\to \frac{\ket\psi}{\sqrt{\langle\psi\ket\psi}}.



\] No division by zero may ever occur because the probability that "the denominator is zero" is equal to zero – the probability of the particular result is the denominator! ;-)



Now, all measurements – everything we can ever learn about Nature – may be reduced to Yes/No observations. Is \(x\gt 0\)? Is \(x\gt 5\)? And so on. I could have discussed more general measurements that produce the eigenvalue of a general Hermitian operator \(L\) but I wanted to be really simple and Yes/No questions are sufficient as elementary building blocks for all measurements.



The projection operators may be written in terms of other observables. A full quantum mechanical theory has an algebra (a non-commuting algebra) of observables. Their time dependence is determined by the Heisenberg equations of motion; that evolution in time may be replaced by the time dependence of \(\rho\) or \(\ket\psi\) if you prefer the Schrödinger picture where the operators don't depend on time.



So the rules above are complete. They tell us how quantum mechanics allows us to determine new truths from old truths: It calculates probabilities that statement about the future observations are correct according to the well-defined formula. Once a particular outcome is produced by the measurement, the \(\rho\) or \(\ket\psi\) changes according to a well-defined prescription, the projection, and that new \(\rho\) or \(\ket\psi\) may be used to predict additional observations, and so on.



Once you know how Hilbert spaces and operators on them work and once you learn the relevant mathematics – which contains no physics and cannot be physically controversial – you only need to understand two things: How the matrix elements of operators or traces predict the probabilities of outcomes by Born's rule, and what you need to do with \(\rho\) or \(\ket\psi\) once you learn the outcome of another measurement.



That's it.



My point is that the people who write dozens or hundreds of pages about the "confusing things in quantum mechanics" and they still fail to understand the simple and self-evidently consistent and complete rules above are just incredibly stupid people. They may claim to be merely bigots who insist on classical physics ("realism" etc.) but in that case, they're masking a big part of the truth. They're not just bigots, they are very stupid bigots.



The simple rules above may be and should be applied to everything in Nature – in principle not just spins or electrons in the atoms but also to falling trees in the forests, moons orbiting their planets, and indeed, particular patterns seen in the cosmic microwave background. If you want to describe anything in Nature fundamentally correctly, you need to talk in terms of density matrices and observables, everything that you may know or test about Nature must be phrased in terms of observables i.e. operators acting on the Hilbert space, and all predictions about such testable things must be made with the help of Born's rule.



If you're trying to talk about some different "truth" about the state of Nature that is unrelated to your observations – and therefore unrelated to particular operators on the Hilbert space and accompanied by the collapse of \(\rho\) or \(\ket\psi\) – then you are just not doing proper modern physics. If you think that anything about the rules above may be paradoxical or that the random numbers may be forecast in advance, then you couldn't have possibly understood the simple rules I have described.



Back to stupidities about the weak measurements



OK, let me return to the Aharonov et al. paper about acusality. On page 12, we read:



1. On morning, several weak spin measurements were performed on \(N\) particles, resulting in even \(\uparrow/\downarrow\) distributions. These outcomes were recorded, thereby becoming definite and irreversible.



2. Then on evening, all the particles underwent strong measurements, on spin orientations chosen randomly, hence unknown beforehand, even to the experimenter himself.



3. All these evening measurements exhibited Bell inequality violations within each pair.



