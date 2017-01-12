Rex Tillerson, a lukewarmer, stands out like a sore thumb in the new era

Donald Trump has said that global warming was a hoax invented by the Chinese in order to weaken America. And believe me, Trump isn't a great fan of China so this link between China and the man-made global warming movement wasn't meant to be a compliment for the latter.



He has chosen numerous folks for his administration whose climate realist credentials seem indisputable: Scott Pruitt for the EPA, Cathy McMorris Rodgers for the Interior Department, and Rick Perry for the Department of Energy. Given the fact that Rex Tillerson has served as a CEO of ExxonMobil, you would think that it's similar with this guy. Except that it's not.



All climate jihadists who have been fighting "climate change" and ExxonMobil should notice: If you have a relative ally in the Trump administration, it's the former CEO of ExxonMobil! ;-) What an irony. But the green morons don't understand it – instead, they are terribly alarmed by Tillerson. Don't get me wrong. He is not as superficial and insane as his predecessor – he should be an improvement relatively to John Kerry. However, his views are mixed.









Christian Science Monitor's section on climate solutions wrote



Tillerson on climate: "the fact that we cannot predict with precision … doesn’t mean that we should do nothing." — Zack Colman (@zcolman) January 11, 2017

... no, the argument for doing nothing comes from comparing costs of proposed policies to their likely benefits. https://t.co/HkCGX8c3D1 — Ross McKitrick (@RossMcKitrick) January 12, 2017