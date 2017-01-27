Student visas don't guarantee permanent residence

The self-confidence of illegal immigrants and visa holders is sometimes over the edge



Trump is changing the U.S. immigration policies which the victorious half of the voters considered too dangerous for the American safety and its job market. Trump has stopped issuing new visas for the citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen at least for a month but maybe much longer than that. It will be investigated whether the system may be reformed to be appropriately improved.



Also, he wants to build a 10-meter precast [concrete] wall on the Mexican border within "months". A text by the CATO institute argues against the wall but helpfully summarizes the current fences, their loopholes, and the flaws of the wall, too. Can it be tunneled through? Quantum mechanics says Yes. ;-) The wall should cost around $20 billion and the newest plan is to pay for it from the newly imposed 20% tariffs on Mexican exports to the U.S. A meeting of Trump and the Mexican president has been cancelled.



So it seems Trump wasn't bluffing. He's continuing to pursue the policies promised in the campaign.









But let me return to the visas and the rights of the "regular foreigners" who are staying in the U.S. When it comes to some of the Trump critics, I am just amazed by their arrogance and sense of entitlement. I will discuss two examples, an illegal Hispanic immigrant at Harvard and Scott Aaronson who wrote a text



And to those who cheered Trump’s campaign in the comments of this blog: go ahead, let me hear you defend this.



Which is simply to say: I don’t think anyone on earth can accuse me of secret sympathies for the Iranian government. But when it comes to student visas, [...]



To the Trump regime, I make one request: if you ever decide that it’s the policy of the US government to deport my PhD students, then deport me first. I’m practically begging you: come to my house, arrest me, revoke my citizenship, and tear up the awards I’ve accepted at the White House and the State Department. I’d consider that to be the greatest honor of my career.

