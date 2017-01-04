Summers vs Trump on the economy

You know, I've met Larry Summers several times, talked to him during the dinners in the Society of Fellows that he was formally heading, and had to admire him for his seemingly penetrating, hard-science-like thinking and relatively honest attitudes towards the feminists and similar junk, attitudes that gradually turned into a frustrating surrender.



(I remember a party for new junior faculty in his house in late 2004 or early 2005, days before he gave the famous speech about women in science. On that party, I started to apologize to him for some anti-feminist blog post that created some havoc and complaints that had already gotten to his mailbox – but I have already forgotten who the complainer was etc. But of course, I did expect he would say that I had no reason to apologize and he did it. Soon afterwards, he carefully said similar things as those in my blog post and had to pay his beloved job of the Harvard president for that a year later, after some 14 months of annoying battles with the SJW whiners.)



I still think he's sort of very smart and independently thinking but so many Summers' pronouncements in the recent decade make me feel like an idiot because I was considering Larry a relative conservative icon at Harvard, if I exaggerate just a little bit. It just seems crazy to me now. The political atmosphere at Harvard had to be insane – and probably is even worse now – when the likes of Summers could have been viewed as oases of relative conservatism by people like me.



Yesterday, he spoke for some 9 minutes at Bloomberg. See reports in Business Insider, Bloomberg video only, AFR Financial Review, and echoes elsewhere.



Summers criticized the markets and investors for failing to switch to an absolute hysteria. He has also denounced a paper by Wilbur Ross, a billionaire and soon-to-be Secretary of Commerce, and economist Peter Navarro as a paper that is "beyond voodoo economics". This paper is an economics counterpart of creationism and makes climate skeptics look like responsible scientists. Well, the latter is surely OK – we are responsible scientists.









I would agree with Summers – and disagree with Trump – if he discussed the counterproductive impact of protectionism and praised the free trade in isolation and calmly. However, that's not what the bulk of Summers' monologue looks like.









OK, let's begin. Summers said that the investors are "too sanguine" and don't realize the immense risks of the Trump presidency whose start will represent the bumpiest transition of power in the U.S. in the last 75 years or so.



I wonder whether Summers has shorted the stocks after Trump won the elections. ;-)



Dow has gone from some 18,200 before the elections to 19,900 these days, an increase by some 9 percent. The numbers look cool but a change by 9 percent in 2 months isn't a huge anomaly. It sometimes occurs and not so infrequently.



People very close to Summers and maybe Summers himself were betting much of their credibility as political pundits on the statement that Trump had no chance to become a president because he was not even remotely qualified, crazy, extremist, racist, add whatever adjectives you want. Maybe you have failed to notice, Larry, but you have lost this bet and people close to you have lost most of their credibility as political commentators. Maybe if you haven't lost your contact with reality, you could acknowledge this obvious fact by adjusting your humility about politics upwards.



But that was not the only prediction at which most of the Democrats have failed miserably. Another prediction was that a Trump victory would lead to a collapse of the stock market from which the stock market wouldn't recover for a long time, perhaps never. I can find this quote written by Paul Krugman, a former co-author of Summers' papers, and Summers' comments yesterday basically suggest the same thing. Investors should have been hysterical.



Well, for some reasons, they haven't been, at least so far. I did "softly expect" some hysteria after the Trump victory, too. But I wasn't certain and I felt almost certain that this hysteria isn't fundamentally justifiable.



A simple precedent to think that the markets would collapse after the Trump victory was Brexit. The markets did collapse. But one should also notice that while the British pound decreased in the long run, the stocks only dropped for two business days or so. I speculated that the impact of a Trump victory on stocks would be similarly temporary. And in fact, because everyone knows that it's temporary, it's stupid to sell on those days at all. So a part of me expected the markets to learn something from the Brexit experience. There was no reason for a hysteria and the stocks would recover. So most of the people who could sell stocks after a "similar event" already avoided this mistaken step – the stocks would go up again in two days or so – which is why the drop itself was shorter, shallower, or didn't happen at all. This part of me was right.



If the stocks began to collapse tomorrow, it would no longer be a reaction to the result of the presidential election, of course. Do they have a fundamental reason to drop? I don't think so. On the contrary.



As Navarro and Ross argued elsewhere, many of Trump's planned economic policies are unquestionably pro-business, pro-growth, pro-employment policies. He wants to cut taxes, reduce regulations, remove restrictions on energy developments, and – more controversially – eliminate trade deficits.



If Trump really managed to reduce the corporate taxes from 36.5% now to 15% as promised, calculate and discuss the effect of this policy on stock prices, Larry. ;-) You know, what's left after the taxation increases from 63.5% to 85%, the ratio 85/63.5 = 1.34, so you could reasonably expect that this policy could increase the profit for the investors by 34%. Because the stocks' valuation reflects some expected profits for a number of coming years, the prices of the stocks could increase by a similar percentage, couldn't they? And the justifiable increase could be even higher because lower taxation likely increases the GDP (and profit) growth rate so the accumulated profits in the coming 10 years may be even higher than that.



Now, when the government removes some regulations, do you think that the companies are happier or not? Should the stocks go up or down? Do you think that the companies and factories from the not-so-regulated West were more valuable or less valuable than the companies from the overregulated Soviet bloc? ;-) What about the re-legalization of the cheapest forms of energy? Especially when we talk about businesses that consume a lot of energy, do you think that they will be able to do more work or less work (and higher profits or lower profits) when the energy prices go down?



People should give their answers to these questions but I mostly meant them to be rhetorical questions. Everyone who fails to understand why these standard pro-business plans – tax cuts, deregulation, cheap energy etc. – are good for the economic growth is a nutcase. I don't want to discuss these things in detail because I don't really believe that Summers is a nutcase of this magnitude, although he implicitly tries to suggest that he is one. Summers implicitly dismisses deregulation and lower taxes as a boost for the economy as "creationism". I believe he can't possibly mean so.



(The very fact that Wilbur Ross' net worth is some $3 billion indicates that he can't be such a complete crackpot concerning money, can he? Billionaires are basically "applied or experimental economists" in some sense. I am ready to equally flatter our otherwise annoying billionaire finance minister Andrej Babiš who not only has the same $3 billion in net worth but who also boasted [yesterday] the first Czech budget surplus, $2.4 billion, since 1995. It's not really "mainly his achievement" and many aspects of his work as the minister are suboptimal for various reasons. But other people could have screwed the budget much more than that but he didn't. I still think that he's a net negative for the country and a big threat for the freedom and democracy but it would be insane to describe his relatively responsible, uninspiring everyday work with finances as "creationism". It's similar to Wilbur Ross' attitudes to finances. By these words, Summers is just imposing some aggressive group think. Sorry, Larry, I don't think that you have the economic credentials to place yourself so much above e.g. Wilbur Ross. Ross and Navarro may write things that are very different from the kind of stuff that you may like to repeat on parties with Paul Krugman and similar "monster minds" but that surely isn't enough to prove that Navarro and Ross are wrong, is it?)



The only class of policies whose impact on the value of the stocks – and, loosely equivalently, the expectations about the GDP growth – could have an uncertain sign are Trump's policies related to protectionism, trade barriers, methods to suppress the imports into the U.S., ways to bully companies to invest on the American soil, and so on. Those things could also be negative indirectly because the artificial improvement of the trade balance of the U.S. (by the barriers and tariffs) could push the U.S. dollar to be even stronger than it is today.



I think that trade wars and barriers would ultimately be bad news for the whole world although some countries – well, especially those whose economies are powered by exports – could be hurt more than others. But should some catastrophes be automatically expected? And can we be sure that the dollar will be 20% stronger if Trump tries to do what he promised, and so on?



I don't think so. (If it were sure that the dollar is gonna be 20% stronger in a year, it would surely be stupid for everyone not to buy it already now.)



Trump wants to work for America and bring advantages to his motherland – perhaps even if the motherland doesn't quite deserve those advantages. He may have been "tough" in his own business, too. But we shouldn't overlook one aspect of his "America first" policies. He believes – and so do many voters – that America is currently being "robbed" by others who are abusing the asymmetric relationships. In particular, Trump and some of his key people believe that China is abusing the economic relationships and these relationships have to be rebalanced. The outcome of this rebalancing will be "better for the Americans", the Trump belief system says.



Is that true or possible? It might be. It partly depends on the definition of "the Americans". What do I mean?



One thing I want to say is that the China-U.S. business relationships are obviously asymmetric and China is still providing "mostly" the cheap labor and its factories. There is a weird division of labor here. In China (well, in this case Republic of China i.e. Taiwan), Foxconn produces all the physical iPhones. The product is completed by Tim Cook inviting a few gay artists to a party and collecting an overwhelming majority of the price of the iPhone as his profit.



In this particular relationship, is China robbing America? Needless to say, most of us will say that it's silly. It's obviously better to be in the place of the American workers and CEOs who are getting much higher salaries than the Chinese workers etc. It's more comfortable to live in a country with higher nominal salaries, when converted to the same currency by current exchange rates. It seems better to enjoy your life without the need to work too much or too hard. In this sense, it's also good for a nation to have a strong currency, and so on. These people may live without working too much – at least, they don't need to use their muscles too much. There are not too many reasons to be jealous towards the Chinese workers.



I mostly do adopt this attitude. "Obviously", it is better to live in the wealthier countries that contribute mainly a party in California to the iPhone as a product.



But this "obvious" conclusion isn't as obvious as it may seem. Look at it from the viewpoint of the 4.5% U.S. citizens who are unemployed now, from the viewpoint of those who would like to do similar work as workers as the folks in Foxconn are doing in Taiwan, or from the viewpoint of the workers who are doing this work in America but are worried that they will lose their job soon. Many of these people could actually be jealous about the conditions in Asia – in the countries of assembly lines and cheap labor.



Many of these people belong to the most typical group of Trump's voters. They want the new plants – including not the most hi-tech assembly lines – to be built on the U.S. soil. Are these wishes realistic?



The importance of workers is changing as a function of time. Manual work is generally getting less important and needed as robots replace human workers. But let's divide the changes into two groups or two terms:



The changes of the types that occur or are relevant globally

Transfers of industrial activity from one country to another

