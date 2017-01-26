Trump's crowd and leftists' fake news and propaganda

Trump critics love to say that he wears too long a tie but he has has small hands – which is supposed to be an insult of a sort which I can't possibly understand because the hands look totally normal and if their size is below the average, I don't see what's wrong with it. Well, I also like to wear a tie that is as long as Trump's and fashion policemen's and policewomen's problems are their own, not my, problems.



After the inauguration, they have added another small thing. He must have had a small crowd, too. A bizarre pissing contest has emerged around a number that is completely irrelevant, as this video correctly says. It's plausible that both sides of this partisan pissing contest are pushing the truth in their preferred direction but it still seems to me that the anti-Trump side is pushing the truth away from itself much more vigorously.







2017 left, 2009 right, the AP picture that turns out to be highly problematic, as we will discuss. Note that there are shining white places in the 2017 picture because the grass was protected by a white tarp for the first time.



I wouldn't care about the crowd size if it were up to me (Trump's power to change things will matter – and his results are what Americans and others will be able to judge) and I don't think that anything is impossible. In fact, my first blog post about the inauguration stated without much ado that Trump has had a somewhat smaller crowd than Obama in 2009. It was just written at some places and I automatically assumed that the approximate crowd size should be considered a hard fact, given the fact that roughly a million people were there, dozens of TV stations filmed it, and hundreds of millions watched the ceremony, not to mention all the satellites that should be monitoring the place.



Well, I was probably too careless. Certain people are eager to lie even about these seemingly objective facts.









First, let me mention that the historical crowd sizes are being listed as 0.8; 0.25; 0.3; 0.4; 1.8; and 1.0 between 1993 and 2013 (but maybe we should be careful even about these numbers) so Obama's first inauguration was a record. Donald Trump has estimated the crowd size as between 1.0 and 1.5 million – so he didn't even originally claim to have beaten the 2009 crowd size.



Various left-wing media were promoting an alternative figure starting from 250,000 and emphasizing this lower end. You may see "not so subtle" distortions of the claims and estimates in most of these left-wing media. For example, PolitiFact is often mentioned as the source of their most reliable figures. But PolitiFact said the estimate was 250,000-600,000. This interval is routinely described as 250,000 in lots of those media.









In the same way, Trump's own original estimate of the size of the huge crowd was 1.0-1.5 million. But when the Trump critics try to attack Trump, they simplify this interval as "1.5 million" in order to implicitly and sometimes explicitly claim that Trump has overstated the crowd size by a factor of 6 even though the coefficient of 1.5 is just as compatible with their own sources.



The two photographs of the two crowds, in 2009 and 2017, were promoted by the Associated Press and they're often used as the "debate is over". Except that these photographs aren't accompanied by any of the clearly essential data – whether the photographs were taken at the corresponding moments of the day.



This problem is highlighted by the CNN's own Gigapixel photograph of the crowd last Friday. It's a picture you may drag and move and magnify by the mouse wheel or the corresponding tablet gestures. Well, it seems totally viable that the crowd looks smaller than the crowd in 2009 but the crowd was huge and one can't be really sure which crowd was larger because the National Mall (park between the Capital and the Washington Monument, the vertical stick, in D.C.) wasn't far from full last Friday and I wouldn't want this crowd to trample me down.



The Australian newspapers have helpfully reprinted a picture showing the discrepancy between the "sad for Trump" photos and the CNN's Gigapixel photograph:







Some people saw a serious problem with the coverage in the mainstream leftist media. Click to zoom in.



It seems that the CNN Gigapixel image shows lots of people at the place that the AP 2017 photograph claims to be white "at the moment of maximum attendance". So Houston, we have a problem. It seems that the picture was chosen to show the back of the crowd as "more empty" than it could have been. Maybe the AP photo does show the crowd of the maximum size – but this moment didn't necessarily coincide with the "moment with the smallest clearly white area". And yes, the AP 2017 photo looks fuzzier than the 2009 photo – strange negative progress in the photographic technology. It's totally plausible that the picture was deliberately smoothed out in order for the white tarp color (which wasn't there in 2009) to spread and hide individual people at places of low density. Donald Trump has found impressive, sharper pictures that show the National Mall as almost full. He hangs the picture at his places – they seem to convey a different message.



It's hard to be any certain about the truth. Yesterday, Breitbart has published an analysis of the potential sources – and their uncertainty – that looks far more detailed and honest than anything I've seen in the leftist media.



My personal estimate is somewhere in the middle – perhaps those 600,000 people were looking at the ceremony during the peak. But even though I tend to think that it wasn't the largest crowd in the history, it seems very clear that the Trump critics are distorting the reality more than the Trump administration does. I see substantial evidence that the Trump critics have been



picking a photo that wasn't the most flattering

less certainly, transforming the picture's sharpness and colors

mindlessly spreading this photo as the final answer to all questions without asking the obvious questions such as "when" because they "know" that all Trump critics must always be right

distorting (inflating) Trump's claims about the crowd size

distorting (reducing) the estimates from their own sources

instinctively intimidating and insulting everyone who could disagree or even those who could have doubts about their "Trump = falsehoods, we = truth" equations

