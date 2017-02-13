Brian Greene's spring trick and his weirdly wrong explanation based on locality

Esquire has argued that one third of the U.S. employees have been less productive since Trump's triumph because they were distracted by political posts on the Internet. I guess that Hillary's supporters were more affected than Trump's fans. In particular, unless he is joking and unless I misunderstood something, Brian Greene has forgotten the lectures of classical mechanics that he took at the elementary school.



Columbia University doesn't expect the students, let alone physics professors, to remember physics from the basic school – a few dumb clichés against the U.S. president and his policies are enough – so there's no problem over there.





Cool demo: Bottom of spring doesn't immediately know that top has been released, so hovers in mid-air. (Cool scientist too--my daughter.) pic.twitter.com/KrrW1YtCmx — Brian Greene (@bgreene) February 13, 2017