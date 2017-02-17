More than a week ago, I discussed an article by Natalie Wolchover who was apparently shocked that when some optical data from the stars are used to produce pseudorandom numbers, an experiment testing entanglement with some random choices for the detectors produces the same results as the experiment where only terrestrial gadgets are used as the pseudorandom generators.



What a surprise: numbers that look like some random mess with the same distribution lead to the statistically identical outcomes whether or not they were calculated from stars or dice. Come on, people. This is totally basic common sense. There can't be any correlations of the terrestrial experiments with the random stellar data. To believe that there are such correlations – that the experiment cares whether the stellar data were employed – isn't just analogously silly as astrology. It really is a special example of astrology! This is what astrology really means: local events on Earth do care about some immediate properties of the celestial bodies! Well, they don't. None of the data from local, repeatable experiments on Earth can be correlated with some independent data about the celestial bodies.



You may also say that the belief in these correlations with the stars is on par with the Movie Pi where the digits of \(\pi\) were assumed to know all the information about the movements of the stock markets and prophesies of the Jewish Bible, among other things. Please, give me a break. It may be an inspiring movie but everyone who has spent at least some time by looking at the actual relationships between events in the world, not necessarily the "physical laws" in the narrow and technical sense, must know that this is the kind of a relationship that cannot exist and elementary evidence is enough to justify this assertion.



Now, an appendix to Wolchover's article about the stellar entanglement conspiracies (that were "surprisingly" not detected by an experiment)



Two students, \(A\) and \(B\), answer one test question, a Yes/No question, in a long exam. And they just happen to answer oppositely every time, whatever they are asked about.



Every morning, before they go to answer a question in the exam, Alice and Bob agree to give the opposite answers to a question. However, the answers must look random and they must be dependent on the question that is being asked. How do they do it? Alice and Bob agrees that if the third letter in the question they're asked on the exam later today is a vowel, Alice answers Yes and Bob answers No, and if it is not a vowel, Alice answers No and Bob answers Yes.



They go, answer their question, and what a shock: The answers are anticorrelated. Every day. For example, they are asked: "Will Donald Trump make America great again?". Alice answers No and Bob answers Yes because "L" is not a vowel.



On the following day, they may choose the seventh letter of the question as the source of the information. Or some other binary information extracted as a function of the question.

