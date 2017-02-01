Greene vs Taleb on risk and immigration

A few days ago, two men didn't quite agree with one another on Twitter. That's probably not so exceptional. But I found the disagreement a bit more interesting than most others. One of those men was Brian Greene (Wikipedia) whom I know rather well, met a few times, and I have also translated two of his books to Czech etc. He's a brilliant and nice guy. And a leftist, too.



The other man was Nassim Nicholas Taleb (Wikipedia), a former trader and a risk analyst. His 2007 book "The Black Swan" became quite famous, has some 6,000 citations, and was praised as the most important post-war book by an influential daily. We might say that Google Scholar and INSPIRE indicate that their research credentials are comparable. Taleb may be a bit ahead but you could dismiss his field as a softer one etc. They also have a comparable number of Twitter followers.



OK, Brian began with this criticism of restrictions on immigration:





Odds of being killed in U.S. by a refugee: 1 in 3,000,000,000. Odds of being struck by lightning: 1 in 100,000. (https://t.co/SjirluAPee) pic.twitter.com/HFMIi5oFHv — Brian Greene (@bgreene) January 30, 2017

Greene is CLUELESS abt risk/probblty."Odds" are NOT past frequencies for fat tailed distributions ! Only thintailed https://t.co/VuDxcWqr98 — NassimNicholasTaleb (@nntaleb) January 30, 2017

Are you kidding me? The point is that these events are rare and hence the policy justification ludicrous. https://t.co/cHfprlFKXV — Brian Greene (@bgreene) January 30, 2017

Here is the answer to Mr Greene @bgreene: don't use your "scientific" status to give policy advice about risk. pic.twitter.com/B0Cp7HfTCk — NassimNicholasTaleb (@nntaleb) January 30, 2017

@nntaleb @bgreene Isnt Brian's point that specific anti-Muslim policies arent worth the compromise of values? Not a pedantic debate re risk. — Scott Ogden (@ScottOgden1) January 30, 2017

@MontyDraxel @bgreene What are the odds that refugees destroyed the Roman Empire, ended world as they knew it? 100% https://t.co/DvTtztkua3 — Luboš Motl (@lumidek) January 30, 2017

@MontyDraxel @bgreene @qz Civilizations mostly end up by failing to deal with invaders enemies, not due to the bad weather, as some believe. — Luboš Motl (@lumidek) January 30, 2017