Iodine-131 news are being misinterpreted, overhyped

A part of Europe including Czechia informs about the radioactive iodine-131 in the air, the source is unclear



In Czecha and six other European countries, measuring stations have detected a tiny amount of the radioactive isotope of iodine, iodine-131. Its concentration is, according to the French IRSN Institute for Defense Against Radiation, negligible and doesn't pose a threat for human health. The source of the isotope must be linked to the human activities but its location is unclear.









The first report about the isotope came from Northern Norwegian Svanhovd which is just hundreds of meters away from the Russian border. Shortly afterwards, the presence of the isotope in the air was confirmed by a station in Rovaniemi in Finnish Laponia. During the two weeks that followed, tiny increases were also measured in Poland, Germany, France, Spain, and also the Czech Republic.



"Iodine-131 is a radionuclide with a short half-life (eight days). The detection of this radionuclide is therefore evidence of a recent leak," IRSN stated. The institute added that the values recorded in France which are about equal to those in the Czech Republic don't represent a threat for the human health.









Britain has deployed an aircraft to measure radioactivity



Iodine-131 could have gotten into the air after an incident in a nuclear reactor, The Independent Barents Observer (a server) commented. This isotope has been released e.g. during accidents both in then Soviet Chernobyl and the Japanese Fukushima nuclear power plants. Iodine-131 is also frequently exploited in medicine and numerous countries are producing it for that purpose.



There is probably a causal relationship between the iodine reports and the arrival of a special Boeing WC-135 of the U.S. Air Force to Britain which was revealed by the British aeronautics bloggers in the last weekend. The machine is equipped by apparatuses to measure the radioactivity and extract some information about its origin.



There's no reason for concerns



There's no reason to be worried about the human health according to the chairwoman of the State Office for Nuclear Safety (SÚJB) Dr Dana Drábová. The values measured in Czechia at the end of January are very low.



"The State Office for Nuclear Safety warns the people that the information about the elevated activity of iodine measured in the atmosphere above several European countries are dubiously interpreted by certain sources and they are unjustifiably overstated," she declared.



"Similar situations have occurred in the past and a leak of radioactive iodine used for radioisotopes exploited in the healthcare industry was an example of a later identified source." Chairwoman of SÚJB Dr Dana Drábová



