Lindblad equation can't solve any "problems" of quantum mechanics

Backreaction has basically praised an October 2016 paper by Weinberg, Lindblad Decoherence in Atomic Clocks, as an example of research that makes the American research of quantum mechanics great again because it brings "a little less talk, a little more action".



Last March, I already discussed Weinberg's efforts to incorporate the Lindblad equation into the discussions about foundations of quantum mechanics. When it comes to the technical content, Weinberg shows how a particular modification of the equations of quantum mechanics, the Lindblad equation (whose extra terms cause some decoherence even in the absence of any "environment"), could be tested by the experimenters' precise gadget that nicely maintains the coherence, the atomic clocks.



Great, it wouldn't be shocking if the most precise "coherent" (i.e. accurately remembering the relative phase between two parts of a wave etc.) apparatuses we have, atomic clocks, could be used to test some hypothesis about new sources of "decoherence" (i.e. a process that makes Nature forget about the relative phase). Weinberg's paper doesn't really end with any constraints for the coefficients of the new terms or inequalities and I would be willing to be 100-to-1 that no such unitarity-violating terms will be found by 2025. But one may discuss the detection techniques for newly proposed modifications of established equations.









What I find more ludicrous is Weinberg's and Hossenfelder's suggestions that such new terms would "solve" something about what they consider mysteries, paradoxes, or problems of quantum mechanics. The first sentence of Weinberg's paper says



In searching for an interpretation of quantum mechanics we seem to be faced with nothing but bad choices.



What would really solve the problem, however, is some type of fundamental decoherence, an actual collapse prescription basically. It’s not a particularly popular idea, but at least it is an idea, and it’s one that’s worth testing.



Each time a quantum state interacts with an environment – air, light, neutrinos, what have you – it becomes a little less quantum.

So how come on large scales our world is distinctly un-quantum?



It seems that besides this usual decoherence, quantum mechanics must do something else, that is explaining the measurement process.

