Just two years ago, Ráchel Doležalová – the white woman pretending to be black – was leading a regional movement of the black women and she was even a university professor. Her leadership reminded me of "Her Excellency" in the Polish cult sci-fi movie The Sexmission – in that movie, the boss of the underground hardcore feminist dystopian society turned out to be male.



These days, Ráchel Doležalová is jobless and expecting to become homeless soon, too. That makes much more sense than her being a leader. Note that I spelled her name according to the Czech standards because I think that she has displayed not just some white trickery but a rather typical Czech way of cheating. She is basically a Czech crook in the U.S.



Meanwhile, Peter Thiel – who was mocked and ostracized in some corners just a few months ago – has become a key Trump adviser if you use the words of the British left-wing daily, The Independent, or Trump's shadow president in the Silicon Valley, if you prefer the language of Politico.com.



Thiel's Palantir [data mining company] spreads its testicles in Europe (OK, maybe they were tentacles, who cares) and was a major force assisting the NSA to spy on the whole world. Lots of Thiel's current and former associates are getting various important jobs.









Not everyone is as pleased as I am. For example, Thiel's "colleagues" at Queerty.com wrote a list of



1. Philantropy: Buffett, like Gates, has promised to spread most of his wealth to charity during his lifetime.



2. Commitment to community: Buffett is doing lots for Omaha and even more than Thiel for Thiel's place



3. Willingness to pay his fair share: Buffett wants progressive taxation



4. Patriotism: Buffett invested in 2008 to increase the morale of the Americans while Thiel has backup plans to move to New Zealand if things go wrong in the U.S.



5. Belief in democracy: Buffett did childish things to increase the voter turnout, Thiel said that he no longer believed in the compatibility of freedom and democracy



6. Rewarding others: Buffett kept on earning, Thiel did two great transactions

