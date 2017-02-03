Precautionary approach vs fat tails: flawed politics vs solid facts

We had an exchange with AngularMan in the Greene vs Taleb thread. He basically said that it's risky to talk about the fat tails because this discussion encourages the precautionary principle and the ban of nuclear energy and fossil fuels.



Well, the "fat tails" and "precautionary principle" are sometimes conflated. The most sophisticated part of the defenders of the "precautionary principle" knows something about "fat tails" which is why they may use fat tails as an argument in favor of the precautionary principle. And this justification may sometimes be legitimate.



But in the full generality, these two phrases, "fat tails" and "precautionary principle", are completely different and independent things. The differences depend on the definitions of these two concepts – and various people may use different definitions. But with the most widespread definitions, one qualitative difference is self-evident: "fat tails" are a property that may exist or be absent and whose existence may be justified by legitimate rational arguments as a "positive statement" (what is true) while the "precautionary principle" is a legal or political principle i.e. basically a "normative statement" (how people should behave).









Let us be more specific. A fat-tail distribution is a distribution \(\rho(x)\) whose decrease for \(x\to \infty\) is slower than a Gaussian (normal) or any exponential decrease; the simplest fat-tail distributions often behave approximately as power laws \(\rho(x)\sim C/x^\alpha\) for \(x\to\infty\). Note that convergence of \(\int\rho\) requires \(\alpha\gt 1\).



On the other hand, the precautionary principle says that one is obliged and authorities are obliged to assume that "a thing is dangerous and therefore banned" if no proof (or solid evidence) about the safety of "the thing" exists in one way or another. Wikipedia helpfully tells us that the European Union has adopted this crazy principle as a "statutory requirement" in whole areas of law.









Can you spot the difference? I hope that you can. The fat tails are a property of probability distributions that we may rationally discuss while the precautionary principle is just a religious dogma that some unelected officials worship and it can't be rationally discussed because it's stupid and because the unelected officials don't tolerate any rational thinking about these matters.



I think that with the definitions I have described, most people would wonder why "fat tails" and the "precautionary principle" have anything in common at all.



Fine, let us begin with a discussion why the precautionary principle (or precautionary approach) as defined above is idiotic. The principle assumes that if you have two possible laws, "A" and "non A", one of them may be labeled as the "potentially dangerous" and it's the one that must be avoided in the absence of evidence. But laws and propositions don't come with these God-given signs. The set of all possible propositions (or possible laws or policies) can't be divided to the "positive ones" and "negative ones". A statement "A" can't be proven to be an "a priori safe" or the "right default one" or the "positive one". You can't say that "A" is a positive statement because it doesn't contain "non". After all, "A" is exactly equivalent to "non(non(A))".



Let me give you an example. A smoking ban may be adopted because it hasn't been proven that smoking in restaurants doesn't lead to the death of a whole nation. However, the safety of the smoking ban hasn't been proven, either. The ban itself may also lead to the death of a nation. The smokers will feel terrible and kill everyone else before they kill themselves. And maybe the people start to rapidly collapse after they and their ancestors have lived without the vital vitamin called nicotine for 137 years. So the precautionary principle really means that the violent non-smokers are "in charge" while the smokers are second class citizens. So the violent non-smokers may declare the smokers dangerous and the application of the precautionary principle means that the smokers may be suppressed. But there's no logical justification that it has to be like that. The smokers could also be "in charge" and declare all the violent non-smokers dangerous.



The precautionary principle is nothing else than a regulation that places a class of citizens above others and it's generally assumed that everyone knows what is the safer part of the citizens that must be "in charge": the lazy people who aren't doing anything creative or anything that would make them deviate from the most average people, Luddites, environmentalists, and similar folks. The precautionary principle has been largely adopted or hijacked by these movements that we generally consider left-wing which is why the "precautionary principle" says nothing else than that the left-wingers and NGOs should be in charge. As we saw, the "precautionary principle" becomes much more subtle when we talk e.g. about mass immigration. Mass immigration obviously carries some significant risks and the situation is analogous – except that it is much more justified – as an example of a situation in which the precautionary principle should be used. But it's not being used because everyone knows that the "precautionary principle" should always be a tool to support the left-wing ideologies and the people paid by George Soros, among related filth.



So the precautionary principle is nothing else than a dishonesty, a deliberately introduced asymmetry in the thinking. It can't be consistently applied to questions about policies. After all, we may say that it's logically self-contradictory. The proof is analogous to other proofs of various incarnations of the "liar paradox".



The question is whether we may prove that the precautionary principle allows the society and mankind to survive. There's no proof that the society may survive with that so according to the precautionary principle, the precautionary principle must be banned! ;-)

