Return Crimea to Ukraine? Return to Earth, please

In the first month of his presidency, Donald Trump did many things that were nice surprises to me – because I was far from certain that the campaign pledges could have been taken seriously. He basically does what he promised when it comes to immigration from the Middle East and Mexico, the wall, trade deals, climate hysteria, and other things (which will hopefully include tax cuts in the next two weeks). However, his relationships with Russia are disappointing so far.



Days ago, his guy Flynn was basically professionally assassinated by the intelligence services for some probable contacts with some representatives of Russia (the Russian embassy?). I do think that guys like Flynn should interact with various Russians very frequently. It didn't help him that he had to lie about some of the contacts.



However, the insanity conservation law seems to be approximately obeyed when it comes to unrealistic U.S. demands from Russia. In particular, I was shocked when Rex Tillerson – often identified as a man with highly constructive relationships with Russia in the past – basically demanded Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine. Even many folks in the Obama team managed to learn not to say similarly stupid things in the recent year or so. It's even more disappointing when you hear such things from Trump himself because this demand is totally dumb.









Debaters at a fresh CrossTalk agreed that Donald Trump was apparently beaten by some lobby so that he won't be able to fix any of these breathtaking mistakes in the U.S. foreign policy. CATO's Ted Carpenter claims that Trump's retreat from realism accelerates. The Russians and the Russian press are obviously insulted by these silly wishes.









There are approximately three basic problems with expectations that "Russia should return Crimea to Ukraine":



It is unethical It is based on the ignorance of history and geography It is detached from reality when it comes to the understanding of Russians' psychology