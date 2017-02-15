Trump, Bibi seem to be a promising couple for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

I have just watched the press conference of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, on RT. They have known each other for years – and Netanyahu has known Trump's Jewish son-in-law since he was a (big) kid. They seem to talk to each other in a way that makes sense, that doesn't need to hide anything.



For example, the Donald was asked what he would do with the settlements. He answered that he would like them to be suspended or slowed down or something like that. He turned his head to Netanyahu and said this thing to Netanyahu's eyes. It was refreshing. I think that the old-era PC politicians don't behave like that. They only say compliments and convenient things to other people's eyes. And when they get home, they say something different, much more hostile towards the host whom they just visited. Sadly, I think that Theresa May is still an old-era politician.



Trump seems to speak rather consistently. At least that's my feeling.









Netanyahu said that the settlements aren't the main issue or a key obstacle to a peace deal. I tend to agree with that. The settlements are being allowed by the Israeli government because it's a peaceful and gradual process increasing the Israelis' presence that makes them increasingly resilient towards the threats posed by the other side – perhaps growing threats. But I am pretty sure that if a meaningful realistic deal were waiting for the approval, they would be able to restrict or freeze the construction of new settlements in some areas and other things. It just doesn't make sense now because the settlements are clearly something that Israel can defend – despite all the criticisms – and the unilateral freeze would be something that Israel wouldn't get appropriately rewarded for, I think.









Instead, Bibi could have clearly articulated two conditions for a working two-state solution.



The Palestinian state must acknowledge the existence and legitimacy of the Jewish state and it must stop teaching slogans about Israel's destruction at schools and mosques, among other places. Security – and perhaps all "power ministries" and law enforcement – in both countries has to be controlled by the Israeli folks.