What Bill Nye could have answered if he had a clue

Willis Eschenbach was provoked by the following 9-minute discussion between Bill Nye and Tucker Carlson, a Fox News host:







About one-half of the TRF readers live outside the U.S. and some of those may be unaware of the existence of Bill Nye. He's an American "socialite" (an occupation that makes many people rich enough in the U.S.), basically a male counterpart of Kim Kardashian. Whenever one of them oils his or her butt, the tabloid media don't write about anything else for a week.



Kim Kardashian's and Bill Nye's incomes depend on being seen. In particular, Bill Nye was a contestant in Dancing With the Stars and owes about 50% of his income to his bow tie which he has to wear at all times. If a tragedy occurred and he lost it (I mean the bow tie, he has lost the plot some time ago), he would be in big trouble. Most of the remaining 50% is owed to Nye's successful theft of the show of Professor Proton.



Many people still remember him mainly as an actor starring as the "science guy" in an educational and entertaining show for children aired between 1993 and 1998. The kids who watched it may have been 10 in average and now they're about 30. As the interview at the top and many other activities of Bill Nye indicate, he must believe that most of his viewers from the 1990s still can't distinguish Hollywood from reality and are ready to buy the idea that he is an actual scientist, not just an actor who played one.









Sadly for him, interviews such as the one at the top could only persuade the 30-year-old children who were really, really left behind and are retarded by some 25 years. When the discussion about the climate began, Bill Nye proudly embraced his one-year-old quote about some terrible death for the climate deniers.



When Carlson indicated that he wanted the discussion to be a little bit more high-brow, Bill Nye protested and argued that the most important question that scientists are trying to answer in 2017 is the question what kind of a delusion or cognitive dissonance operates inside the climate deniers' brains. He was trying to convince Bernie Sanders just hours earlier that this question is what all the top science is about in 2017. ;-)









Well, 30-year-old children who believe that actual scientists are really trying to answer this question or similar questions were really, really, really left behind and Tucker Carlson apparently wasn't one of those. Because Bill Nye repeatedly said that it's been settled that the sky is falling, Carlson wanted to know at least some detail about what has actually been settled. He asked the question or questions that are the basic ones for anybody who tries to approach the debate at least somewhat seriously:



To what degree the mankind has helped the climate to change and what the climate would look like in 2017 if the human industrial civilization weren't around?



Without humans, the climate now would be about the same as the actual climate was in 1750



I basically agree that science naturally predicts that without the human influences, the temperature today would be predicted to be equal to the temperature in 1750, plus minus some natural noise. And another part of the answer is that within the centennial natural noise, the temperatures in 1750 and 2017 are basically the same!



The greenhouse effect from CO2: one doubling of the CO2 concentration produces some 1.2 °C of warming without feedbacks and the CO2 emissions have already done the work of "one-half of the doubling", so they could have added 0.5 °C since 1750. I placed this effect at the beginning because it's the root of the "debate" and it's also the effect with the most predictable, positive sign – the man-made emissions have always contributed to warming and never to cooling. The following entries are more ambiguous or fluctuating when it comes to the sign, and some of them are more temporary.

Urban heat islands (UHI), another man-made effect at the beginning: a typical new city is warmer by some 0.5 °C in average than the area before the buildings, asphalt roads, and other things are built there. These increases last as long as the cities, they only affect a few percent of the area of the globe, but a very high percentage of the humans because they tend to live in the cities, and a large percentage of weather stations because many of them are in the inhabited places or cities, too. One must be careful about this effect while measuring and interpreting temperatures and one must be careful about all these effects while trying to explain the data.

El Niño and La Niña episodes: reasonably strong episodes of the weather patterns in the equatorial Pacific – which are quasi-periodically alternating every two years or so – are able to cool or warm the global mean temperature roughly by 0.5 °C from a baseline. It's somewhat unknown whether these contributions are "being forgotten" or "they are largely accumulating". It's possible but not certain that a statistical uptick of the number of El Niños from the late 1970s has significantly contributed to the apparent warming in the recent 40 years, for example.

Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) and other slower ocean cycles: when one looks at the intervals of length around 80 years, it seems that some slower ocean cycles affect the climate (and weather). The positive and negative phases of PDO (which like to last for 30 years or so) are capable of adding or subtracting 0.5 °C as well, and this effect may last for decades or longer. These slower ocean cycles aren't necessarily independent from the faster ones. It's plausible that the warm phase of PDO makes El Niños more likely, and so on.

Volcano eruptions: a big enough volcano eruption emits some dust which reflects the solar radiation and may cool the Earth by 0.5 °C, sometimes for years. Mt Etna erupted just when I was writing this paragraph: live. If you happened to get many fewer eruptions than normally, this deficit could warm the Earth.

If you happened to get many fewer eruptions than normally, this deficit could warm the Earth. Cosmoclimatologically driven oscillations in cloud cover: variations of the cosmic rays and the solar activity that helps to shield them (reliably or not so reliably) may affect cloud cover and these changes of the cloud cover may arguably produce 0.5 °C in either direction although all the numbers remain disputed.

...

Aside from all the things that may be "named", there are also influences that can't be this easily attributed and named, but they still exist. In particular, "the weather" always exists and is random – and it is often autocorrelated which means that you simply can't rely on the assumption that the weather over a 30-year period perfectly "averages out" to something that is predictable. I don't believe it's the case. Just like you may have a bad weather for weeks, "some kind of a bad weather" or a pattern may affect a region for decades or centuries. Some of the "modes" have been named and mentioned but others haven't or can't. My more ambitious point is that there is really no timescale above which the weather becomes irrelevant – weather is a scale-invariant phenomenon. Just like the weather often doesn't average out for a month (and your whole vacation sucks), it doesn't average out over a decade. For example, a system of winds or some circulation around Antarctica may "sit there" for a century and shield the Antarctica from the warming of the (almost whole) rest of the globe, but this circulation may disappear a century later (or any other time scale later). In order to make these qualitative observations useful, one must be quantitative and study "how large is the statistical leftover that doesn't average out" for various time intervals and other parameters of the averaging.