\(B\)-meson \(b\)-\(s\)-\(\mu\)-\(\mu\) anomaly remains at 4.9 sigma after Moriond

Selection of climate model survivors isn't the scientific method I was surprised that several TRF readers (Marthe, Abbyyorker, John Moore, and perhaps others) don't understand why the methodology keepi...

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Scott Adams sees through 15 of 20 main alarmists' tricks, still calls himself a believer Eclectikus told us that Dilbert's creator Scott Adams – who has correctly predicted Trump's triumph and described a psychological th...

What Bill Nye could have answered if he had a clue Willis Eschenbach was provoked by the following 9-minute discussion between Bill Nye and Tucker Carlson, a Fox News host: About one-hal...

Jacques Distler vs some QFT lore Young physicists in Austin, be careful about some toxic junk in your city Three weeks ago, in the article titled Responsibility physicis...

NYT: Randall reviews Rovelli's oversalted book Lisa Randall has argued in her review in The New York Times that A Physicist’s Crash Course in Unpeeling the Universe that reality isn...

Quantum mechanics on graphs and Riemann hypothesis I still like to spend some time with the Riemann Hypothesis. In this 2016 blog post , I explained that the Riemann zeta zeroes roughly appea...

Particles' wave functions always spread superluminally It's been almost a week since we discussed Jacques Distler's confusion about some basics of quantum field theory . He posts several ...

Aaronson's delusions about the universe as a simulation Four days ago, I praised Sabine Hossenfelder's remarks about the hypothesis that our Universe is a simulation . It's rather clear th...