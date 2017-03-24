Learning about the laws of physics isn't a "yes we can" pissing contest

After Sabine Hossenfelder wrote her critique of "the world is a simulation" paradigm, I was a bit jealous about one apparent phenomenon: that her readers seemed to agree with her. Well, it didn't last long. After Scott Aaronson vented his absolutely stupid ideas about the same problem, many of his computer-science-worshiping but otherwise uneducated readers were apparently redirected to Hossenfelder's blog and started to give her a hard time.



The most obnoxious troll that repeatedly posted at Backreaction is nicknamed _Shorty, a man from the British Columbia who loves his air gun, guitar, and video games. For some reasons, this self-evident mediocre know-nothing thinks that it's very important for the world to hear what he thinks about the character of the physical law. It wouldn't be too hard to predict what an interaction between a physicist, even one such as Hossenfelder, and a stupid yet aggressive man who is "into the computer games" is going to look like.









Our Shorty moron wrote:



You're basing your opinion on what you know, and/or what you think you know.



[Computers are getting more powerful.]



[Computers can simulate everything.] There is absolutely nothing about the nature of quantum mechanics that would be restricted by a binary computer. [Bell's theorem isn't an obstacle, either.]



No need to look up anything. You think because you can't do something, nobody can. Not even someone with more knowledge and technology than you.



As I said, you just don't get it. Your argument is no different than someone from 15,000 years ago thinking it is impossible for people to fly, so nobody will ever fly. And yet, planes. Da plane, boss!



So what do you recommend? That I base my opinion on what I don't know?



Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.



Applying the scientific method on the insights that we know now is the worst method to learn about Nature, except for all the other methods.



Dear Shorty troll, you think that because you can't prove that the "Universe is a simulation" hypothesis is incorrect, nobody else can prove it, either. But this implication is logically invalid.



Your accusations that your antagonist resorts to a fallacy – even though you are the only one who actually does so – is known as the psychological projection.



As I said, you just don't get it. Your argument is no different than someone from 15,000 years ago thinking it is impossible for people to fly, so nobody will ever fly. And yet, planes. Da plane, boss!

