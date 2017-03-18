Particles' wave functions always spread superluminally

It's been almost a week since we discussed Jacques Distler's confusion about some basics of quantum field theory. He posts several blog posts a year, a quantum field theory course is probably the only one he teaches, and he was "driven up the wall" by a point that almost every good introductory textbook makes at the very beginning. I expected that within a day or two, he would post a detailed text with the derivations saying "Oops, I've been silly [for 50 years]".



It just didn't happen. He still insists that the one-particle truncation of a quantum field theory is perfectly consistent and causal. In particular, he repeated many times in his blog post (search for the word "superluminal") that the relativistically modified Schrödinger's equation for one particle (with a square root) guarantees that the wave packets never spread faster than the speed of light. Oops, it's just too bad.









By these comments, Jacques says that he is ignorant about many things that I (and my instructors) considered basics of quantum field theory since I was an undergraduate, such as:



The special theory of relativity and quantum mechanics are consistent but their combination is constraining and has some unavoidable consequences – some basic general properties of quantum field theories. Consistent relativistic quantum mechanical theories guarantee that objects capable of emitting a particle are necessarily able to absorb them as well, and vice versa. For particles that are charged in any way, the existence of antiparticles becomes an unavoidable consequence of relativity and quantum mechanics. Probabilities of processes (e.g. cross sections) that involve these antiparticles are guaranteed to be linked to probabilities involving the original particles via crossing symmetry or its generalizations. The pair production of particles and antiparticles becomes certain when energy \(E\gg m\) is available or when fields are squeezed at distances \(\ell \ll 1/m\) (much) shorter than the Compton wavelength. Only observables constructed from quantum fields may be attributed to regions of the Minkowski spacetime so that they're independent from each other at spacelike separations (because they commute or anticommute). Wave functions that are functions of "positions of particles" unavoidably allow propagation that exceeds the speed of light and there can't be any equation that bans it. The causal propagation only applies to quantum fields (the observables), not to wave functions of particles' positions. Equivalently, almost all trajectories of particles that contribute to the Feynman path integral are superluminal and non-differentiable almost everywhere and this fact can't be avoided by any relativistic version of the mathematical expressions. Causality is only obtained by a combination of emission and absorption, contributions from particles and antiparticles, and at the level of quantum fields (observables).

Relativistic Causality:



Quantum mechanics of a single relativistic free point particle is inconsistent with the principle of relativity that signals cannot travel faster than the speed of light. The probability amplitude for a particle of mass \(m\) to travel from position \({\bf r}_0\) to \({\bf r}\) in a time interval \(t\) is\[



U(t) = \bra{{\bf r}} e^{-iHt} \ket{{\bf r}_0} =

\bra{{\bf r}} e^{-i\sqrt{{\bf p}^2+m^2}t} \ket{{\bf r}_0}\sim\\

\sim \exp(-m\sqrt{{\rm r}^2-t^2}),\quad {\rm for}\,\,{\rm spacelike}\,\, {\rm r}^2\gt t^2



\]

