Why research at Czech institutions sucks

Yesterday, a Czech expert in spintronics and nanoelectronics Mr Tomáš Jungwirth has provoked some naive Czech patriots who think that their homeland is very good in things like science:
Researcher: Czech science is average, wins few ERC grants (Prague Monitor, widely discussed in Czech press)Jungwirth is a member of the European Research Council. Well, I think that I was still a high school student when I was pretty much decided that the Czech contributions to science in general and physics in particular are pretty much negligible. In fact, before I came to the college, I was already worried whether there could be someone in our homeland who could teach me/us things needed for the cutting-edge physics etc.
Just to be sure, the Czech education bringing you up to the early 1970s or so is very good, I still think. But at the research level, the numbers speak clearly:
Researchers from other EU countries submit two or three times more applications for ERC grants than those from the Czech Republic, Jungwirth said. Moreover, 12 percent of the grant applications are successful on average, while Czech projects succeed only in 5 percent of cases. Czech projects have won ERC 25 grants worth 41 million euros since 2007, while Austrian and Hungarian projects have won 189 and 54 grants, respectively.Austrian and Hungary - totally comparable countries – have won 7.6 and 2.2 times more grants than Czechia, respectively. The deviation of these numbers from 1 obviously cannot be considered noise and – despite the EU's numerous fundamental shortcomings – I don't think that it's an effort of the evil EU organs to hurt Czechia, either.
Nevertheless, many Czechs believe that the research done at the Czech institutions is one of good quality. Now, you may find some Czechs who have done OK or good research abroad, let's not get obsessed with examples. But what about the Czech institutions? We used to be good with foreign brains – well, especially when Rudolph II was the holy Roman emperor (1575-1612). Rudolph moved the Habsburg capital from Vienna to Prague in 1583 and the capital stayed there through 1611 (it was also the capital between 1355 and 1437).
Under Rudolph II, Prague was a genuine European hub of arts and sciences. In physics, we are aware of this fact especially because of the contributions by Johannes Kepler (a German) and Tycho Brahe (a Dane) that were largely made in Prague and at nearby observatories etc. We may also notice that Rudolph II wasn't a full-blown Czech, you know, so full-blown Czechs according to the Czechs' prevailing definition of Czechs shouldn't be praised for the intellectual prosperity of the city in that era.
There are various reasons why the results are so bad but a concise summary seems appropriate here:
Czech scientific institutions are not open, they lack external experts and top researchers from abroad and their managements do not answer for the results to any superior body,Jungwirth said. Very true. Well, there are some promising exceptions. These days, it's unavoidable that most of the relevant scientific groups in the world are "global" which also means that they can speak English and they have to speak English most of the time. English is still rather unusual in the Czech research groups. A fact that is softly related – both a partial reason and a partial consequence – is that the number of foreign researchers is very low.
Well, the number isn't low only because of the language barrier – a negative side effect of our otherwise wonderful national revival 200 years ago. People just don't want to compete with foreigners. Well, it's probably true in other countries as well that most people would prefer not to compete for the jobs with foreigners. But there's an additional problem in Czechia that actually causes the problems: They are allowed not to compete. They are not really accountable for their poor results – the research institutes' management is "too independent", in this sense.
On top of that, people are encouraged to say lots of inaccurate or quite weird things. For example, Jungwirth sounded "critical" but even the main quote attributed to him is:
Czech science is average.Is it? You know, when 12% of the grant applications are successful in the EU, then 12% is the average figure. And because the Czech applicants have the 5% success rate, they are obviously not average. They are below the average or subpar. This statement boils down to rudimentary number theory again: twelve is greater than five.
You know what's going on here, don't you? The phrase
Someone is averageis used as a euphemism for
Someone isn't at the top.But an unpleasant fact is that these two sentences aren't equivalent. And most people who aren't at the top are below the average, and that subgroup below the average includes most of the researchers at Czech institutions, too.
Czechs are often brainwashed into thinking that the Czech research is and has been important. I think that this statement has never been right, especially not in truly theoretical or pure science. We are often told about roughly ten great Czech inventions such as
- Contact lens: Otto Wichterle
- Electric tram: František Křižík
- Oldest car: Leopold Sviták
- Swing plough: Veverka (=squirrel) cousins
- Ship's propeller: Josef František Ressel
- Lightning rod: Prokop Diviš
- Sugar cube: a Swiss guy in Dačice
- The word "robot": Čapek brothers
- Semtex: terrorists' favorite explosive
- Checo: a very practical way to produce pervitin
But pure science? That would be way weaker. Maybe some mathematicians could be mentioned as the best counterexamples - e.g. the father of the Čech cohomology. Some "more modern" counterparts of Kepler and Brahe could be found as well – e.g. our Germans such as Gregor Mendel. Or Einstein who taught in Prague for a year and realized the importance of the equivalence principle in Prague. But those aren't examples of a good science management run by Czechs.
It's not just a bad heritage of communism. I've read some history of the folks who were famous as physicists in Prague of the 19th century. One of them was writing rants against James Clerk Maxwell and his "ludicrous" theories. He was a genuine counterpart of the likes of Peter Woit – an aggressive know-nothing and a zero that just tries to make the life harder for the giants. When it comes to the people claiming to be researchers, we've had some really, really bad stuff that could only dream about becoming average.
Because it has become so normal to hire and pay people and groups without any demonstrable results or successes, the people who are actually competitive at some global level are extremely rare and they can easily become gurus at the Czech institutions for long decades – even though they have often lost any contact with the cutting edge and even their results decades ago weren't really remarkable but at most average at the global scale.
What I have written above may be enough to understand the toxic mix. In some sense, the Czech nation does have some respect towards science although it is not really interested in science. So it's ready to fund science without conditions and accountability. But the funding isn't super-generous – science is just a relatively safe way to get a near-average salary. The poor results show what you can get if you fund a whole industry without conditions and accountability. You simply shouldn't do that.
Mediocrity, silence, and lack of creativity have become the ideal. Needless to say, brilliant young people see that the worshiping of the subpar old national "leaders of science" and "aging" are the two most preferred types of work for their upward mobility. Most of them don't like this offer and they either avoid science or try to move abroad.
How can it be fixed? Well, I actually think that the rules that work have been mostly discovered and it would be desirable to think how to adopt them and how to become at least average, indeed, because that would be a huge improvement.
I am sure that a vast majority of the TRF readers isn't interested in similar issues in Czechia but I still believe that some of the ideas and mechanisms are relevant outside the stinky Czech pond (=the Czech basin or crater), too.
