Climate whackos abandon NYT because it hired a skeptic

The Gray Lady is a left-leaning daily which is immensely unpopular with many of you and with a big part of the Republican base.



But I must admit that I have always considered The New York Times a mostly credible, conventional daily which has sometimes joined the left-wing witch hunts but which always kept more decency than most of the truly ideological counterparts. Maybe their article about me in 2001 has contributed to this relative respect of me, maybe Dennis Overbye's articles about physics did so many times afterwards, who knows. But I am convinced that even their pieces about politics are more tolerable in average – although I have seen a lot of the very bad ones, too.



But despite the superficial similarity, I have grown a significantly different attitude to The New York Times and The Washington Post, to pick the most obvious benchmark for a comparison.



Well, there's another reason not to abandon The New York Times now. It has hired a new op-ed writer, Bret Stephens, who is still in the Wall Street Journal now but will join The New York Times since the early May. Stephens is a Pulitzer prize winner (for commentary in 2013), he is a conservative opponent of Donald Trump. But what is more important now is that he is a climate change skeptic. And that makes quite some difference.









So you might predict the hysterical reaction by the extreme leftists known as the climate alarmists. Google News offers you quite a collection of titles from these whackadoodles if you search for Bret Stephens' name, such as:



The Times replaces search for truth with search for popular ideas that are false. But would they hire a Holocaust denier?



There are millions of people who agree with him.



Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts. I cancelled my @NYTimes subscription today. https://t.co/QB8FaoDzLR — Ken Caldeira (@KenCaldeira) April 14, 2017

@KenCaldeira @nytimes @thinkprogress I'll be joining you in cancelling! Ridiculous. NYT used to have excellent science coverage. — sarah cooley (@co2ley) April 15, 2017

Hey @nytimes, subscription cancelled. No money to support global warming denial. What a tone deaf decision to hire Bret Stephens. — Mark Hoofnagle (@MarkHoofnagle) April 14, 2017

@ParkerMolloy @nytimes I've enjoyed NYT for years. Sad to have to cancel. Hiring an anti science climate denier Bret Stephens is my red line. Disgusted. — huprice (@huprice) April 13, 2017