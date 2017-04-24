How and why strings generalize geometry

Erwin reminded us how excited he was by the fact that string theory provides us with a quantum generalization of the rules of geometry. What does it mean and how does it work?



Well, all previous theories in physics have used the classical manifold geometry (whose definition will be sketched momentarily) as one of the basic prerequisites that the theories had to accept and elaborate upon. This made the classical manifold geometry and its calculations directly relevant for all these theories and the rules of the geometry were therefore rigid dogmas.



In other words, the theories followed the template:



Dear theory, listen, here you have a classical manifold with some shape.

What can you achieve with this pre-existing shape?



Dear strings, here you have a background spacetime geometry.

Show us, dear strings, how can you dance and split and join on that geometry.



the non-linear sigma models on a Ricci-flat (plus stringy correction) target spacetime are two-dimensional, modular-invariant, conformal field theories.

