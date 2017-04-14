John Preskill's strange softcore (?) anti-quantum zeal

On his blog, I've had some exchanges with John Preskill concerned with the black hole information puzzle. He knows a lot about these matters and he has done some nontrivial research as well so much of the time, you're inclined to think that he agrees with the general rules of the game – the postulates of quantum mechanics and things like that.



But at some places, you get some suggestive evidence that it isn't the case. The first time I noticed some anti-quantum zeal inside John Preskill was in late 2014 when he hysterically celebrated John Bell. As far as I can say, John Bell hasn't done any important thing in the foundations of quantum mechanics in his life. He has just proposed another experimental setup in which classical physics and quantum mechanics gave different predictions. Well, classical and quantum physics give differing predictions at almost all times. The difference between classical and quantum physics is absolutely obvious and has been absolutely realized by everybody since the first moment when quantum mechanics was formulated. You don't need – or you shouldn't need – another example of that phenomenon every day to appreciate the difference.



His theorem was an inequality that only worked with the classical side of this comparison. So John Bell has never really applied the laws of quantum mechanics to calculate or explain anything. And if you look carefully, you will easily convince yourself that John Bell didn't believe quantum mechanics; and he didn't understand quantum mechanics. So while his theorem about the local classical theories was correct, he had no understanding of the laws of Nature beyond classical physics. He always assumed the world to be classical which is why he – absolutely incorrectly – interpreted his theorem as evidence of nonlocality in Nature.









OK, back to 2017. There are many interesting and OK things in Preskill's explanation of the recent advances in the black hole information puzzle. But I noticed at least two bizarre features:



He always seems to choose the language that indicates that he really believes that there is a paradox – a contradiction – in quantum gravity

He carefully avoids the standard terminology of quantum mechanics such as the word "observer"

Everett: 12

von Neumann: 6

Bell: 1

Plato: 1

Bohr: zero

Heisenberg: zero

Born: zero

Jordan: zero

Pauli, Dirac, ... : zero

...Yet each time I look at a cat, it is always either dead or alive. Both outcomes are possible, but only one is realized in fact. Why is that?



Your answer to this question may depend on what you think quantum theory is about. There are (at least) two reasonable schools of thought.



Platonic: Physics describes reality. In quantum theory, the “wave function of the universe” is a complete description of physical reality.



Positivist: Physics describes our perceptions. The wave function encodes our state of knowledge, and the task of quantum theory is to make the best possible predictions about the future, given our current state of knowledge.



I believe in reality. My reason, I think, is a pragmatic one. As a physicist, ...



a wave function is an overcomplete description of physical reality.



The circumference of the circle of radius \(R\) is said to be equal to \(2\pi R\). It's strange. You walk for the distance \(2\pi R\) and you end up being at the same place where you were at the beginning. Why is that? If you walk, shouldn't you move on?



There are two reasonable schools of thought about this mysterious circumference \(2\pi R\):



Platonism: You end up at the same place because \(2 \pi\) is actually zero.

Positivism: The value of \(2 \pi\) is negative so walking the distance \(2\pi R\) is so counterproductive that you really can't get anywhere.



I, Preskill, choose Platonism, \(\pi=0\), because I am really smart and wise...

