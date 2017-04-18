LHCb insists on tension with lepton universality in \(1\)-\(6\GeV^2\)

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Selection of climate model survivors isn't the scientific method I was surprised that several TRF readers (Marthe, Abbyyorker, John Moore, and perhaps others) don't understand why the methodology keepi...

John Preskill's strange anti-quantum zeal On his blog, I've had some exchanges with John Preskill concerned with the black hole information puzzle. He knows a lot about these ma...

Manbearpig lectured by a third-world leader Willie Soon sent me a wonderful conversation from the Davos 2017 meeting. A story is here , too A former vice-president of a highly de...

It was wrong for America to bomb Syrian airfields Mentioning an apparent chemical attack in Syria that has killed dozens, the U.S. has launched an air strike against some Syrian government a...

Science works even when it is not trusted There have been some topics in which Sabine Hossenfelder wrote sensible things recently – the Universe as a simulation is a top example – bu...

Location, timing of mental processes is irrelevant for foundations of quantum mechanics In the latest episode of The Big Bang Theory, S10E19, Leonard felt left (eftl ftle) out while Penny was getting closer to Rajesh. Meanwhil...

ER=EPR as Schur orthogonality relations The AdS/CFT correspondence relates a murky, effective description with quantum theory in the bulk – in AdS – to a well-defined, microscopic,...

When black hole remnant nonsense is sold as science One of the things I simply couldn't stand – and still cannot stand – about the university environment was its complete inability to do s...