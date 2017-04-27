Like James Bond, Nature loves to walk a micron from the cliff

Inconsistencies, like the death of 007, are often avoided by microns or "almost" miracles. Nature abhors arbitrary bans on "potentially dangerous" things.



If you are a realist and you watch a movie about James Bond or a similar film, you may be annoyed by some scenes that seem very unlikely. In the real world, you may argue, the hero would have died about 20 times throughout the movie. It's implausible that the hero could have survived so many lethal challenges. And if he has survived them, it would be much more likely that he escaped them an hour, and not a second, before the last moment.







These movies may be said to be "unrealistic" and you could rephrase the adjective as "unnatural". James Bond's survival is "unnatural", some people could say. The word "unnatural" indicates that this is not how Nature normally behaves. And when you apply this reasoning to the laws of physics, you may be led to think that Nature actually avoids this last-minute and last-micron salvation, all the miracles that keep the likes of James Bond alive – and that allow him to beat the foes. Nature is insured and many layers of insurance policies are protecting Her from being fatally hurt – from being inconsistent.



But you would be completely wrong. Nature loves to survive – and Her laws are consistent – but She doesn't have numerous levels of insurance. She actually is and loves to be similar to James Bond. Her goal is to survive, not to "safely" survive, and She does it, often walking an infinitesimal distance away from a cataclysm.









In this blog post, I want to enumerate several examples of Nature's James-Bondness. But the main purpose of the blog post aren't these examples – the trees. The purpose is to convince you about the forest, about the general idea, because people's being wrong about the general idea is arguably a general invalid prejudice that makes them repeatedly wrong about many things, confused about others, and expecting lots of things that simply don't hold in physics.









Modern physics turned Nature to James Bond



There could exist examples of "borderline inconsistencies" of the laws of physics as they were imagined before the 20th century and if you think that you know nice examples, it could be fun if you explain them. But as far as I can see, the laws of physics started to enjoy "adrenaline sports" in the 20th century, with the rise of modern physics.



Well, it seems to me that the Newtonian physics was self-evidently consistent. Everything was assumed to follow from an objective state of affairs – objective positions and velocities of particles or magnitudes of fields. Some trajectories \(x^i(t)\) or histories \(\phi^i(x,y,z,t)\) were assumed to be right, others were wrong. The right ones obeyed some differential equations. Those could be easily seen to have a solution (and typically a unique solution) for nice enough initial conditions. How could anything go wrong?



The situation changed already with Einstein's special theory of relativity. The argument \(t\), time, of the functions \(x^i(t)\) and \(\phi^i(x,y,z,t)\), ceased to be absolute. Different inertial observers should use different coordinates \(t,t'\). The latter is a combination of the former and a spatial coordinate, and vice versa. It follows that the simultaneity or chronology of two events is observer-dependent. One inertial observer may conclude that the event \(A\) took place before \(B\). Another inertial observer may conclude that \(A\) took place after \(B\).



This "relativity of simultaneity" is a threat. The cause should precede its effects, the principle of causality says, and when the chronology is relative, there is some danger that people could change their past which would cause logical contradictions. Special relativity doesn't actually suffer from any problem. While the values of \(t,t'\) and the chronology depend on the inertial observer, the causal loops are avoided because the superluminal influences are forbidden for all observers. And their being forbidden for one observer is equivalent to their ban from the viewpoint of all others.



You should understand why you can't change your past, even in the subtle world of relativity, but I want to emphasize a more general lesson that follows from this example:



The correct physical theory, in this case special relativity, is ultimately logically consistent. But to understand why some potential contradiction doesn't become a real one, you need to think a little bit hard. The consistency isn't quite obvious to everybody.



Quantum mechanics is ultimately internally consistent and consistent with all the observations. But the reasons behind this consistency may be subtle, hard to understand, and seemingly risky. They're different than the "obvious reasons" in the older theories.



The infinities in quantum field theory could cause logical paradoxes. These paradoxes of Nature could be avoided by banning infinities in all intermediate calculations as well. Such a solution would look "safe". But it is not a necessary condition. It's enough for the final result to be finite and consistent and adventurous Nature happily uses this observation and affords lots of infinities in the intermediate results.



It's just too risky for these chiral fermions to contribute anomalies. Something goes wrong and the theory is inconsistent. To be safe, Nature should better ban the chiral fermions – and anomalies they contribute – altogether.



According to Nature's spokeswoman, chiral fermions are great. They allow left-right-asymmetric phenomena and much lighter fermions than what would be possible in non-chiral theories. Nature would kindly insist that the consistency of the final predictions is the only constitutional requirement and to demand something on top of that is an unconstitutional assault on Nature's basic freedoms.



Don't repeatedly assume that Nature tries to be consistent for simple reasons – and to be "safe" even in the intermediate results where the absence of "seemingly dangerous things" (such as the infinities) isn't strictly speaking required. "Seemingly dangerous" aspects of the intermediate calculations are allowed by the laws of Nature and Nature uses them all the time.



The laws of physics are ultimately consistent but they're often consistent for different reasons and you need to work hard, deal with subtleties, cancel them carefully, and be "afraid for a while" before you conclude that the laws work just fine. There's nothing wrong about the elevated adrenaline level during the calculation, verification, or argumentation.



If you are imagining Nature as a European Union regulator who wants to ban almost everything, just to be safe, and who is šitting into Her pants, you will have a hard problem to understand modern physics because Nature despises these individuals at least as much as I do. Nature ultimately stays safe and consistent but the elevated adrenaline level is often needed before you see this happy end.

