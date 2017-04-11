Nature Magazine applauds Hitler's occupation of a part of Czechoslovakia

Selection of climate model survivors isn't the scientific method I was surprised that several TRF readers (Marthe, Abbyyorker, John Moore, and perhaps others) don't understand why the methodology keepi...

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

It was wrong for America to bomb Syrian airfields Mentioning an apparent chemical attack in Syria that has killed dozens, the U.S. has launched an air strike against some Syrian government a...

Location, timing of mental processes is irrelevant for foundations of quantum mechanics In the latest episode of The Big Bang Theory, S10E19, Leonard felt left (eftl ftle) out while Penny was getting closer to Rajesh. Meanwhil...

Science works even when it is not trusted There have been some topics in which Sabine Hossenfelder wrote sensible things recently – the Universe as a simulation is a top example – bu...

Manbearpig lectured by a third-world leader Willie Soon sent me a wonderful conversation from the Davos 2017 meeting. A story is here , too A former vice-president of a highly de...

ER=EPR as Schur orthogonality relations The AdS/CFT correspondence relates a murky, effective description with quantum theory in the bulk – in AdS – to a well-defined, microscopic,...

Particles' wave functions always spread superluminally It's been almost a week since we discussed Jacques Distler's confusion about some basics of quantum field theory . He posts several ...

Aaronson's delusions about the universe as a simulation Four days ago, I praised Sabine Hossenfelder's remarks about the hypothesis that our Universe is a simulation . It's rather clear th...