Physicists, smart folks use same symbols for Lie groups, algebras for good reasons

whenever a theory, a solution, or a situation is connected with a particular Lie group, it's also connected with the corresponding Lie algebra, and vice versa!



There exist two rank-8, dimension-496 heterotic string theories whose gauge groups in the 10-dimensional spacetime are \(SO(32)\) and \(E_8\times E_8\), respectively.

There exist two rank-8, dimension-496 heterotic string theories whose gauge groups in the 10-dimensional spacetime are (or have the Lie algebras) \({\mathfrak so}(32)\) and \({\mathfrak e}_8\oplus {\mathfrak e}_8\), respectively.



Please, don't use the confusing word "observation" which makes it look like quantum mechanics depends on what is an observation and what isn't etc. and it's scary.



Georgi, Ramond, Zee, don't use this notation that looks like it suggests that the Lie group and the Lie algebra are basically the same thing even though they are something completely different.

