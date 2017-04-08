Science works even when it is not trusted

Selection of climate model survivors isn't the scientific method I was surprised that several TRF readers (Marthe, Abbyyorker, John Moore, and perhaps others) don't understand why the methodology keepi...

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Scott Adams sees through 15 of 20 main alarmists' tricks, still calls himself a believer Eclectikus told us that Dilbert's creator Scott Adams – who has correctly predicted Trump's triumph and described a psychological th...

Jacques Distler vs some QFT lore Young physicists in Austin, be careful about some toxic junk in your city Three weeks ago, in the article titled Responsibility physicis...

Location, timing of mental processes is irrelevant for foundations of quantum mechanics In the latest episode of The Big Bang Theory, S10E19, Leonard felt left (eftl ftle) out while Penny was getting closer to Rajesh. Meanwhil...

ER=EPR as Schur orthogonality relations The AdS/CFT correspondence relates a murky, effective description with quantum theory in the bulk – in AdS – to a well-defined, microscopic,...

Particles' wave functions always spread superluminally It's been almost a week since we discussed Jacques Distler's confusion about some basics of quantum field theory . He posts several ...

Aaronson's delusions about the universe as a simulation Four days ago, I praised Sabine Hossenfelder's remarks about the hypothesis that our Universe is a simulation . It's rather clear th...

Hossenfelder sensibly critical of our "simulated" world Sabine Hossenfelder writes a lot of wrong texts, especially about issues that depend on some nontrivial calculation. But she is often reason...