America, Visegrád vs globalist Paris climate pact loons

The tension between the U.S. and the politically correct Western Europe has become obvious. After she met Donald Trump in Sicily, Angela Merkel said that the U.S. was no longer a reliable partner, Europe should become self-sufficient (Trump has been saying the same thing for some time!), and her discussions with Trump about the climate hysteria were "very dissatisfying". Merkel is so annoyed by Trump's attitudes that she wants to "work with Russia". Putin's being rather conservative was always the main reason why radical PC fanatics such as Merkel have escalated their Russophobia and now, when Trump has arguably trumped the center-right Putin, Russia no longer looks so bad to the far left loons.







A previous German-American rift that had just ended in Pilsen.



Meanwhile, Donald Trump has said that the "Germans were very very bad" because the BMW, Mercedes, and other German carmakers sell lots of cars in the U.S. Well, this is the only thing in this collection where I won't agree with the Donald at all. You know, Mr President, the fact that the BMW and other German companies can sell so many cars in the prestigious American markets so easily means that "they are very very good", not that "they are very very bad". Fix your signs! ;-) To say the least, lots of American consumers – and Trump's voters – still think that these German cars are immensely good and reliable – although some numbers indicate otherwise.









Days ago, the U.S. president has officially announced that he would make his decision about the U.S. cooperation with the Paris climate agreement this week. However, some less official news informed us that Trump's friends have already been told that the decision has been made and the U.S. will leave the Paris climate accord. PM May could be one of the anti-climate "moles" within the EU.









Climate alarmists have already labeled the U.S. a "rogue country" once it leaves the Paris climate pact. On the other hand, Ted Cruz as well as 22 top Republican Senators have urged Trump to leave the pact while the "big business" wants America to remain committed to this new Kyoto.



The relationships and disagreements are tense. I sincerely hope that Trump won't change his position – as he has so many times – and he will remove the U.S. from the Paris climate pact, indeed. I don't quite understand whether he expects the removal to be "immediate" – by basically claiming that Obama's signature meant nothing legally – or whether he wants to go through the 4-year exit process prescribed by the Paris climate pact itself. Whatever would be the procedure, the pact would become ludicrous because countries that would regulate their CO2 could quickly become uncompetitive relatively to the U.S. within years.



Many of the articles talk about the "isolation of the U.S.". No one wanted to befriend Trump at a G7 summit. That's cute except that one could convincingly argue that the U.S. represents a majority of the power – and some other relevant extensive quantities – within the G7 group. So it might be more accurate to say that the other leaders are isolating their countries, not Trump.



Moreover, it's absolutely wrong to believe that the attitudes of Merkel towards topics such as the climate hysteria or migration represent the views of the EU countries. An hour ago, I read a wonderfully hysterical text



We cannot allow backward-looking east EU states to destroy the EU’s credibility on the Paris agreement,

