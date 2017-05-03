Ann Nelson's embarrassing essay about "minorities" in physics

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

All of string theory's power, beauty depends on quantum mechanics Wednesday papers: Arkani-Hamed et al. show that the amplituhedron is all about sign flips. Maldacena et al. study the double-trace deform...

John Preskill's strange anti-quantum zeal On his blog, I've had some exchanges with John Preskill concerned with the black hole information puzzle. He knows a lot about these ma...

How and why strings generalize geometry Erwin reminded us how excited he was by the fact that string theory provides us with a quantum generalization of the rules of geometry. What...

Manbearpig lectured by a third-world leader Willie Soon sent me a wonderful conversation from the Davos 2017 meeting. A story is here , too A former vice-president of a highly de...

Google Translate made a stunning AI quantum leap Translators will have nothing to eat. Soon. As I learned from Technet.cz , Google Translate was switched to a revolutionary new version o...

It was wrong for America to bomb Syrian airfields Mentioning an apparent chemical attack in Syria that has killed dozens, the U.S. has launched an air strike against some Syrian government a...

Science works even when it is not trusted There have been some topics in which Sabine Hossenfelder wrote sensible things recently – the Universe as a simulation is a top example – bu...

March For Science is deeply misguided, unethical Comrade Vladimir Lenin celebrates his birthday in his mausoleum today (I have been there) – congratulations to all left-wing readers. Some a...