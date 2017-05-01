Gerry's postcard from 1895 and an unknown town

Beneath the blog post about Google Translate, Gerry told us about a postcard that his wife's grandparents stored in the attic since 1895.







They didn't have time to read it up to May Day 2017 ;-) but Gerry is rather certain that the writing is in German. Well, I am rather sure as well. In fact, my German is more or less enough to understand what's going on.









The second picture is the following:







Click at any picture to zoom it in.









Finally, this is the town from the front side of the postcard:







I am posting these three pictures at 16:05 Prague Summer Time, May 1st. I want to know how much time it takes for a reader to explain the content of the postcard, translate the inscription, and/or identify the town on the picture. Is the TRF community a fast problem solver?



(Update: at 16:06, I made a guess what the town is, given the words written on the previous pictures, and the guess was confirmed – I found the identical postcard on the web LOL. How many of you can do the same or better?)