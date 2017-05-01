Monday, May 01, 2017 ... Français/Deutsch/Español/Česky/Japanese/Related posts from blogosphere

Gerry's postcard from 1895 and an unknown town

Beneath the blog post about Google Translate, Gerry told us about a postcard that his wife's grandparents stored in the attic since 1895.



They didn't have time to read it up to May Day 2017 ;-) but Gerry is rather certain that the writing is in German. Well, I am rather sure as well. In fact, my German is more or less enough to understand what's going on.




The second picture is the following:



Click at any picture to zoom it in.




Finally, this is the town from the front side of the postcard:



I am posting these three pictures at 16:05 Prague Summer Time, May 1st. I want to know how much time it takes for a reader to explain the content of the postcard, translate the inscription, and/or identify the town on the picture. Is the TRF community a fast problem solver?

(Update: at 16:06, I made a guess what the town is, given the words written on the previous pictures, and the guess was confirmed – I found the identical postcard on the web LOL. How many of you can do the same or better?)


Posted by Luboš Motl at 4:06 PM | |

Other texts on similar topics: ,

Add to del.icio.us Digg this Add to reddit

snail feedback (0) :


Post a Comment

| Subscribe to: all TRF disqus traffic via RSS [old]

To subscribe to this single disqus thread only, click at ▼ next to "★ 0 stars" at the top of the disqus thread above and choose "Subscribe via RSS".

Subscribe to: new TRF blog entries (RSS)