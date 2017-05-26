Physics World insults me, simultaneously promotes climate alarmism and crackpottery in HEP

The writer's cognitive dissonance is amazing



Most readers of news outlets about science have begun to notice that most of the conventional semipopular news sources about physics – but also most other topics – are fading away.



They haven't been sufficiently financially rewarded for the quality of their writing so they reduced the quality of the writing and focused on cheap things that were enough for the undemanding readers. That decreased their attractiveness among the demanding readers as well as their revenue which led to a further, forced decrease of the quality because it's increasingly obvious that almost anyone can produce similar low-quality texts.



The actual, especially big shot, professional physicists know that The Reference Frame is arguably the highest-quality medium discussing current events in physics – especially those whose status is being misinterpreted elsewhere – and while they are sometimes cowardly and don't want to associate themselves with your humble correspondent too tightly, most people have noticed that this weblog actually is the spokesman of the world's scientific elite which is a little bit under attack from a coalition of aggressive simpletons.



So the simpletons and their mouthpieces increasingly frequently react to my texts. Well, there are many inkspillers on their side but they're missing a detail: The truth is not on their side.









Less than two weeks ago, I discussed a 43-page-long preprint by Christopher Fuchs who reacted to my texts explaining why QBism doesn't bring any new beef relatively to the orthodox, "Copenhagen" interpretation of quantum mechanics. His long tirade basically claims that the "wonderful added value" of QBism is that Nature issues normative statements and one of them is that you shall or you are obliged to gamble.



Sorry, natural sciences can't recognize normative statements – science cannot answer moral questions – and gambling is in no way a preferred or recommended let alone obligatory way to use the probabilities calculated from quantum mechanics. The bookmakers' jargon has nothing to do with the fundamental laws of physics and its addition to papers about the "interpretations" of quantum mechanics cannot improve the physicists' understanding of Nature by one iota.









Yesterday, several people sent me an article



In contrast to his climate-science research, Palmer’s work in fundamental physics challenges conventional wisdom in its field.

