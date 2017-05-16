QBism: Fuchs vs Bohr+Motl

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

All of string theory's power, beauty depends on quantum mechanics Wednesday papers: Arkani-Hamed et al. show that the amplituhedron is all about sign flips. Maldacena et al. study the double-trace deform...

Why the "testability" criticisms of inflation are silly Because the inflation revolution is analogous to having eaten a forbidden apple In February, three critics of inflation Ijjas, Steinhardt,...

How and why strings generalize geometry Erwin reminded us how excited he was by the fact that string theory provides us with a quantum generalization of the rules of geometry. What...

Google Translate made a stunning AI quantum leap Translators will have nothing to eat. Soon. As I learned from Technet.cz , Google Translate was switched to a revolutionary new version o...

Ann Nelson's embarrassing essay about "minorities" in physics Ann Nelson is a physics professor in Seattle. I think that she is a very good particle physicist and when I was visiting their place, I wasn...

March For Science is deeply misguided, unethical Comrade Vladimir Lenin celebrates his birthday in his mausoleum today (I have been there) – congratulations to all left-wing readers. Some a...

Physicists, smart folks use same symbols for Lie groups, algebras for good reasons I have always been amazed by the sheer stupidity and tastelessness of the people who aren't ashamed of the likes of Peter Woit. He is ob...

Berkeley pop scientist denies the orbital cause of ice ages Thankfully, the March For Science was a dud. A couple of extremists showed their childish banners such as this one by computer scientist Sc...