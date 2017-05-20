Quantum mechanics is another example of deductive reasoning

Objectivity of the truth is separate, unnecessary, and non-existent



For various psychological, metaphysical, and quasi-religious reasons, many people find it insanely hard to understand an extremely simple fact – namely that quantum mechanics allows you to reason to pretty much the same extent (when it comes to the applicability) as classical physics did before the birth of quantum mechanics; but it fundamentally rejects the idea that there are statements about Nature that are objective in character.



I say it's simple and it really is. The point is that the laws of a quantum mechanical theory are tools to produce lots of statements of the form



"IF... THEN..."



Axiom of choice ... implies ... the existence of unmeasurable sets.

Or if you wish:

IF you assume the axiom of choice to be true, THEN you have to assume that the unmeasurable sets exist, too.

