US, sane European countries should warn EU against anti-Hungarian blackmail

A new paper looking for a Z'-boson in the quark-quark-jet channel finds a modest excess (2.9 sigma locally, 2.2 globally) for the Z' mass around \(115\GeV\). No, the bump is not exactly the at the \(125\GeV\) regular Higgs' place. But record that LEP as well as some early LHC hints suggested a new boson at \(115\GeV\) in some easier channels.
Today, the Parliament of the European Union – whose members are "lawmakers" that are not allowed to propose any laws – has adopted a new pathological resolution directed against Hungary (393 yes, 221 no, 64 abstain). Hungary's minister of foreign affairs has already classified the resolution as a new attack by the Soros network. The EU-Hungarian exchanges sound like a post-modern addition to the Hungarian dances.
Aside from Hungarian dances, don't forget about the Slavonic ones, either. The latter may be a bit less spicy, much like Czech cuisine is more bland than the Hungarian one (and except for Dumka, all of them are in X-major, not X-minor), but they're underappreciated in the West, anyway.
Recently, Hungary adopted laws allowing the migrants to be transferred to Serbia and laws regulating foreign NGOs and foreign citizens' owned universities on the Hungarian territory. The algorithm proposed by the EU Parliament to blackmail Hungary was described in a press release.
The members of the Soros network don't like the Hungarian laws – or any common sense let alone signs of a European country's sovereignty – so they decided to harass Hungary as a nation state. They claim that Hungary is violating Article 2 of the EU treaty which should lead to the activation of the Article 7(1) of the EU treaty – preliminary work on sanctions that could strip Hungary of the voting rights and/or EU funds, among other things.
Now, Article 7 talks about the harassment of a EU member state that has breached some "values" described in Article 2. What is Article 2 saying?
The Union is founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities. These values are common to the Member States in a society in which pluralism, non-discrimination, tolerance, justice, solidarity and equality between women and men prevail.Even though I could sometimes agree that the Hungarian approaches to liberty are less liberal or less Western than what I consider optimal (which shouldn't be surprising because Hungary is located in the Southwest of Czechia), I find it staggeringly obvious that none of the criticized Hungarian laws violates the principles above, at least not clearly. On the contrary, these laws are designed to protect the values in Article 2 against the most obvious present threats – Islamization and the EU political correctness that enables Islamization as well as propagation of other contemporary totalitarian ideologies.
The equality, democracy etc. that is discussed above obviously means the equality and democracy for the citizens, not for foreign nationals. Foreign nationals have never had equal rights, don't have equal rights, and as long as the relevant country remains viable, they will never have the same rights and status as the citizens of the relevant country (Hungary in this case).
So migrants from the Muslim world simply cannot expect to have some unlimited access to Hungary's territory. The previous sentence obviously has to apply when they call themselves "asylum seekers", too. Everyone can call himself or herself (or zerself and 200 other words) an "asylum seeker". If the people who call themselves "asylum seekers" automatically had some wonderful rights in countries which are not theirs, many of them would start to call themselves "asylum seekers" for this reason. Wehrmacht or Bundeswehr would have an even easier job to take over Europe than in 1939-1940: marching German troops chanting "we're asylum seekers" would be enough.
It's obviously the sane structures of the target country that must decide whether someone's promising asylum process may be started or not.
Unlike my homeland, Hungary has experienced a huge influx of the migrants from the Muslim world. The Hungarians have learned a lesson and they know that it's simply impossible to leave this motion unregulated – or leave the regulation to the European Union that has demonstrated its absolute impotence (or worse: anti-potence) in dealing with the problems of migration. It's not surprising that the Hungarians – a crucial nation that historically defended the bulk of the Continental Europe against the takeover by the Turks – make some steps that they consider desirable.
The discussion about the NGOs that want to operate in Hungary as well George Soros' university is slightly different but the goals are ultimately closely related (gradual Islamization of Europe) and the ultimate principles that imply that Hungary has the right to defend itself are the same as well (the sovereignty of Hungary, and the fact that those who want to do something are not Hungarian citizens).
Central European University is a graduate school founded by George Soros and accredited in the U.S. and Hungary which is only supposed to operate in Budapest. The latter fact is a clear sign that the scholarship isn't the main goal of that institution (because some places in the U.S. could be equally good or better for that purpose); instead, the alteration of the political atmosphere in a particular European country is the reason why this institution was created.
The endowment provided by Mr Soros is $0.88 billion which is some 40 times lower than Harvard's but it's still huge according to the European standards. If each of the current students, postgraduates, and academic staff divided this endowment, each of them would get some $30 million (some of us liked to collectively perform similar calculations while at Harvard LOL). The university is clearly very wealthy and it may afford to hire – or bribe – some celebrated scholars, too. Once these people are bought, they operate as fancy puppets of George Soros. I don't know anyone at CEU who studies matrix string theory – or any theoretical physics close to my background – but there are lots of "politically flavored" programs and some of these programs resemble those at genuine universities and they depend on non-trivial expertise, I think.
But it's clearly up to Hungary to decide whether these qualities – the ability of CEU to bribe decent political and other social scientists – are enough for the university to be considered beneficial for the Hungarian nation. There is no Hungarian law that says that every wealthy ideologically sick foreigner may establish an institution, call it a university, and use it to influence the Hungarian political culture. Not even the distasteful "Treaty of the European Union" is saying or implying such a thing. Similarly, foreign NGOs don't have any automatic rights to alter the Hungarian political landscape.
The EU Parliament's resolution is an assault against the basics of the Hungarian sovereignty. If some whole Western European countries such as Germany will work to activate Article 7 and harass Hungary, it's an approximate repetition of the late 1930s when Adolf Hitler was spreading his own ideas about politics all over Europe while he was spreading the a particular race throughout the continent, too. This shouldn't be tolerated; similar political questions in Hungary should be decided by the likes of Viktor Orbán (who was elected by the relevant population), not the likes of Angela Merkel. Countries like mine should make it very clear that they stand on the Hungarian side and will reserve the right to use their military to express this point of view.
Because I don't think that e.g. the Czech government has this many balls ;-) and because I appreciate that the combined power of the Visegrád Group is smaller than e.g. that of the Munich Group ;-), let me propose a more realistic move. Donald Trump should urge the EU apparatchiks to respect the tenets of the international law – including the elementary sovereignty of Hungary. If those aren't respected, these European countries could become a target of sanctions by the U.S. and the hell hole named Brussels – as Trump previously called it – could become a radioactive hell hole. People who use similar tools to harass their political opposition not only in their own countries but even in very different countries have to be stopped before it is too late i.e. before their dissemination becomes an international problem.
Éljen Magyarország.
