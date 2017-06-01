LIGO announces a new gravitational wave, GW170104

When 30+20 Suns merge



The discovery of the first gravitational wave by LIGO that was officially announced last February – and that you could have learned about at TRF quite some time before the announcement – was unsurprising for a physicist but it has still made us excited. Even if you know that the waves have to be out there, it's still a new thing when you actually hear one. Soon afterwards, we heard about another "Christmas" gravitational wave and a "candidate one" – a wave whose intensity wasn't enough for an official discovery but that was almost certainly created by a black hole merger, too.



For a very long time, it seemed like the large LIGO collaboration was doing almost nothing. Finally, there is a new wave which arrived to Earth on January 4th, the birthday of James Bond the real one:





This mass lies in a gap between our previous detections, #GW150914 (62 solar masses) and #GW151226 (21 solar masses). — LIGO (@LIGO) June 1, 2017