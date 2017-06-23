Macron is a just a pseudo-Napoleon

A union in Europe should primarily be a supermarket



For years, we have known France as a little flaccid organ squeezed in between two giant German muscles.



While this description will remain accurate for many years, France's new left-wing star decided to change at least the perception of this reality among its gullible frogeaters so during an EU summit in Brussels, he painted himself as the new Napoleon who will be a tougher warrior against the evils of the world such as the United States of America (which has "partly disappeared from the world"), climate change (no comment), Islamic terrorism (he wants to fight it by smuggling millions of new terrorists into Europe), and especially the Central and Eastern Europe. He wants to be tougher on these Untermenschen than even the Germans.



Macron: Some political representatives of Eastern Europe have displayed a cynical attitude to the European Union. But the European Union isn't a supermarket. It is a fatal union [or common destiny].



A free trade zone – which is the aspect of the European integration that is widely and most universally viewed as a benefit. Maybe, a unified labor market – but the free movement of the European citizens in between the member countries is much more questionable and was the main reason behind Brexit, among other things. Cherry-picking of the products, rules, and parts of the life that the European nations want to share with others, get from others, or otherwise coordinate or unify.

The countries of Europe that don't respect the rules must bear all the consequences.



Macron: Some political representatives of Eastern Europe have displayed a cynical attitude to the European Union because the union serves them to redistribute the money – while they do not want to share its values. But the European Union isn't a supermarket. It is a fatal union.

