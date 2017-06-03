Was the U.S. created by int'l community in 1783?

The American departure from the insane Paris climate treaty has made the behavior of many extreme leftists extraordinary. After Donald Trump was accused of being a servant of Russia – in the absence of a glimpse of evidence – our EU overlords kindly informed us that the U.S. is no longer a good friend and we the Europeans are obliged to befriend China, India, and Russia instead.



Just imagine it, after a long time when Trump was demonized for the possibility that he could have met a Russian citizen in a coffee shop sometime in his life, the likes of Juncker instantly jump into bed and sleep with all the King Kings, Ping Pongs, Ivaňuškas, Natašas, and Bollywoods in it.



Also, Willie Soon sent me a story



The USA, created by int'l community in Treaty of Paris in 1783, betrays int'l community by withdrawing from #parisclimateagreement today — Joyce E. Chaplin (@JoyceChaplin1) June 1, 2017