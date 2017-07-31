Aspects of 755 Americans expelled from Russia

Putin responded to the new U.S. sanctions by a move that is the mirror image of the previous, December 2016 act by the U.S. – which was still done under the Obama administration – to expel 35 Russians from the U.S. What is the mirror of expelling 35 Russians from the U.S.? Yes, it is the expulsion of 755 Americans from Russia.



The reason why it's the mirror image is that after that move, the number of citizens employed by the State Department or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work in the other country will be 455 in both cases which is "fair". What does statistical physics say about the fairness? Assuming the same "chemical potential", the number of Russians who drift to the U.S. should be approximately equal to the number of Americans who drift to Russia, regardless of the size of the two countries.



Nice. The large number has shocked many. It's the largest number of diplomatic employees that have been ejected from another country – since a similar expulsion of the U.S. diplomats from the newly Bolshevik Russia exactly 100 years ago, in 1917.



If you read the American reactions, you will see that many of them are confused about the following point: Oops, what I find most shocking isn't that 755 State Department employees are expelled but the fact that there were 755 employees in Russia to start with!









Indeed, the reaction is common. The U.S. authorities have admitted that the State Department is employing some 1100 people – note that 455+755 should be 1210, however – in Russia. However, we're being told that this number includes diplomats, janitors, and some of them are U.S. citizens while others are Russian citizens.



So one can't even verify the basic implicit claim that the State Department is employing more than 755 U.S. citizens who live in Russia. The number of real diplomats who are U.S. citizens and who are in Russia will probably be lower than 755. But I find it more likely than not that the number of U.S. citizens employed by the State Department who live in Russia could be over 755, after all.









By this move, the Kremlin is not only performing a rather surprising, tough step that many people have been waiting for. It is also highlighting some information that is a potential revelation for many Americans: Why do we, the U.S. taxpayers, pay a thousand of people to live in Russia? Do they work as spies? Are they planning a coup in Moscow? What work have they actually done?



The Breitbart.com community should be understood as one of the most characteristic examples of Trump's grass roots movement. If you read the discussion about the 755 Americans in Russia, you will see that their opinions are extremely close to mine. The people would prefer a smaller State Department; friendly relations towards Russia; they mostly view Russia as a natural ally of theirs in many important causes; they often think that Russia is approaching certain things better than the U.S.; and they see the Russophobia as a part of the Hillary-and-Soros-style left-wing globalist if not the Muslim-Brother-masterminded efforts.



Too bad – Donald Trump hasn't managed to win a sufficient amount of real power and genuine freedom to act as he looks fit. He can't even veto the sanctions because he feels the pressure of the non-Breitbart, Russophobic U.S. majority. But even if he vetoed the sanctions, the veto would be overruled so it makes no sense to veto it and Trump has already announced that he would sign the sanctions.



Now, the 755 people have to leave by September 1st. It's OK to leave Russia – some of them will think that they're returning to the civilization. What's much harder is the long march through Siberia and the swim to Alaska. Are all these government-employed Americans fit enough to survive these challenges? ;-)



While the spirit of the sanctions looks "relatively symmetric" and the deterioration is always initiated by the U.S. side (I find it extremely obvious that Russia has wanted to improve the relationships for many years while the U.S. has wanted the exact opposite), I can't get rid of the feeling that the Russian moves always end up being smarter and they hurt the U.S. globalists more effectively than the U.S. globalists are hurting the Russians.







Nyu Nyu Nyu

Ivan Mládek. Based on the lyrics, you wouldn't guess he's such a big fan of America! :-)



Nyu, nyu, nyu; nyu, nyu, nyu, New York.

Up to the sky, houses are scraping there.

The bells on the Empire are ringing midnight.

The unsuccessful ones are snoring on the sidewalk.



Nyu, nyu, nyu; nyu, nyu, nyu, New York.

The homeless are covered by their jackets.

I tell you, if I lived in America,

I would probably lie with them there, too.



2x

Bam Joe arranged his head in a corner.

He has a dream that he has bought a Plee Mouth.



Nyu, nyu, nyu; nyu, nyu, nyu, New York.

That's where I don't want to look for happiness.

To snore with the vagabonds on the sidewalk,

I prefer to do it in my homeland.﻿



I have actually spent a night half-sleeping on the sidewalk in New York in Spring 2007 – it wasn't my decision, however. The rats on a square have impressed me. ;-)